SHIB, DOGE, and FLOKI Price Analysis for December 10

Original U.Today article

By the end of the week, bears remain more powerful than bulls, with all the top coins from the top 10 list being in the red zone.

DOGE/USD

Dogecoin (DOGE) keeps going down, falling by almost 4% over the last 24 hours.

The price drop may continue if the daily candle fixes below the support level of $0.1617. If that happens, there is a high chance of seeing the ongoing decrease to the next vital level of $0.1310.

In addition, the selling trading volume is high, which confirms the bears' strength.

DOGE is trading at $0.1682 at press time

SHIB/USD

SHIB is performing better than DOGE, dropping 3.19% over the past 24 hours.

However, SHIB is also looking more bearish since buyers could not get to $0.000040 and find a footing there.

Hence, the more likely price action scenario is a drop to the closest area around $0.00002952 where bulls may seize control.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003482 at press time.

FLOKI/USD

FLOKI is the biggest loser from the list today, with its price going down 8%.

FLOKI keeps trading in the wide channel between the support at $0.0001150 and the resistance at $0.0003196. At the moment, the price is located closer to the support area, the breakdown of which may cause a sharp decline to the zone around $0.0001.

FLOKI is trading at $0.0001376 at press time.