SHIB Could Rise 50%, 549 Trillion SHIB Test Holds Key; XRP to Suffer More With Delay in Ripple-SEC Lawsuit, Says Bill Morgan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 16:19
    Make sure you are up to date with the latest events in the crypto industry with U.Today’s news digest!
    Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    Shiba Inu to rise 50%? This 549 trillion SHIB test holds key

    Shiba Inu is facing a significant supply test that might determine its next big price movement. Data provided by IntoTheBlock indicates that, at the moment, 549 trillion SHIB are held in a price range between $0.000014 and $0.000019; a breakout past this level could lead to a potential 50% rally. However, this zone has historically served as a strong barrier, preventing major price surges. For SHIB to see a substantial increase in value, it must overcome this supply challenge by gaining strong buying momentum. At press time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001279, up almost 3% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. If the token manages to break through the 549 trillion SHIB resistance, it could potentially hit the upper limit of the resistance range at $0.000019, which marks about a 50% increase from its current price.

    XRP to suffer more with delay in Ripple and SEC lawsuit: Bill Morgan

    Speculation surrounding the potential settlement in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit has created volatility on the XRP market since the beginning of this year. According to pro-crypto lawyer Bill Morgan, the ongoing uncertainty in the lawsuit's resolution might continue to have a negative impact on the XRP price. "The continuing uncertainty about the end or continuation of SEC v Ripple appeal will eventually increasingly exert a negative pressure on XRP price," wrote Morgan in his recent X post. At press time, XRP's value is standing at $2.54, up 13.16% in the last 24 hours; however, many believe that the asset is trading below its projected expectations. Moreover, according to some experts, XRP could be the second largest crypto on the market if it were not suppressed by the lawsuit. As the potential resolution is looming on the horizon, the XRP community is eagerly awaiting to see how high the coin will go. Yet, others warn that any lawsuit-induced rally may be short-lived.

    Saylor's Strategy launches new fundraising initiative for buying Bitcoin

    Yesterday, March 18, Michael Saylor, the founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), took to X platform to announce that his company is launching a new stock offering to raise funds for further Bitcoin purchases, branded as Strife (STRF). As stated in the announcement, the offering is made for both institutional and select noninstitutional investors. Strategy has registered a public offering under the Securities Act of 1933, consisting of 5,000,000 shares of its Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock. Strategy plans to use the proceeds from this offering to cover its general operational expenses, including further acquisition of Bitcoin to add more BTC to the company's current crypto stash. Additionally, Strategy will pay cumulative dividends on STRF stocks at a fixed rate of 10.00% annually, distributed quarterly starting June 30 of this year.

    #Shiba Inu #Ripple News #XRP #Michael Saylor #Strategy News #Bitcoin

