SHIB Could Rise 50%, 549 Trillion SHIB Test Holds Key; XRP to Suffer More With Delay in Ripple-SEC Lawsuit, Says Bill Morgan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Shiba Inu to rise 50%? This 549 trillion SHIB test holds key

Shiba Inu is facing a significant supply test that might determine its next big price movement. Data provided by IntoTheBlock indicates that, at the moment, 549 trillion SHIB are held in a price range between $0.000014 and $0.000019; a breakout past this level could lead to a potential 50% rally. However, this zone has historically served as a strong barrier, preventing major price surges. For SHIB to see a substantial increase in value, it must overcome this supply challenge by gaining strong buying momentum. At press time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001279, up almost 3% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. If the token manages to break through the 549 trillion SHIB resistance, it could potentially hit the upper limit of the resistance range at $0.000019, which marks about a 50% increase from its current price.

XRP to suffer more with delay in Ripple and SEC lawsuit: Bill Morgan

Speculation surrounding the potential settlement in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit has created volatility on the XRP market since the beginning of this year. According to pro-crypto lawyer Bill Morgan, the ongoing uncertainty in the lawsuit's resolution might continue to have a negative impact on the XRP price. "The continuing uncertainty about the end or continuation of SEC v Ripple appeal will eventually increasingly exert a negative pressure on XRP price," wrote Morgan in his recent X post . At press time, XRP's value is standing at $2.54, up 13.16% in the last 24 hours; however, many believe that the asset is trading below its projected expectations. Moreover, according to some experts, XRP could be the second largest crypto on the market if it were not suppressed by the lawsuit. As the potential resolution is looming on the horizon, the XRP community is eagerly awaiting to see how high the coin will go. Yet, others warn that any lawsuit-induced rally may be short-lived.

