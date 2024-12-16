Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Goes From Billion to 13 Trillion SHIB: Major Support Ahead

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu might reach key level in next few days
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 14:38
    Shiba Inu Goes From Billion to 13 Trillion SHIB: Major Support Ahead
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crucial 13 trillion SHIB support level is drawing near for Shiba Inu, which could dictate its course in the near future. This level acts as a crucial obstacle for sellers and a possible lifeline for bulls looking to spark a rally. Nonetheless, the overall outlook for SHIB is still cautious, as market indicators show. Shiba Inu has failed to hold above $0.00002800 on the chart, indicating a loss of momentum.

    Advertisement

    SHIB previously relied on the 26 EMA as support during its uptrend, and this pullback puts it at risk of breaking. The price may drop toward the next crucial levels, which are located around $0.00002249 and $0.00002031, if it closes decisively below the current support. Bulls need to protect these areas of strong psychological and technical support in order to prevent more severe corrections. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Additionally, volume has significantly decreased, suggesting that both buyers and sellers are becoming less interested. The asset's difficulties as SHIB works to stabilize are exacerbated by this decline in participation. Without a surge in buying volume, a recovery becomes less likely in the short term, leaving SHIB vulnerable to further downside pressure. If buyers return and SHIB is able to hold the 13 trillion SHIB support, we may witness a relief rally with $0.00003000 as a possible upside resistance.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Announces Enormous Bitcoin Purchase Following Nasdaq-100 Inclusion
    Ripple CTO Explains Why Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD May Cost More Than $1
    Michael Saylor Reacts to New 106k Bitcoin ATH With ‘I Will See You On The Moon’ BTC Tweet
    Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates

    Related
    Ripple CTO Explains Why Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD May Cost More Than $1
    Mon, 12/16/2024 - 09:49
    Ripple CTO Explains Why Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD May Cost More Than $1
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    If this level is broken, it would indicate fresh bullish momentum and return investor sentiment to a positive state. But for the time being, SHIB's price movement is still erratic, so prudence is advised. Overall, the performance of Shiba Inu is also influenced by the state of the market. SHIB may benefit from a slight recovery if sentiment on the cryptocurrency market improves. Until then, investors should closely monitor the 13 trillion SHIB level because its strength will determine SHIB's next significant move.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 16, 2024 - 14:08
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Reveals Key Reason Behind Latest ATH Milestone
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 16, 2024 - 13:36
    4,999,999,999 DOGE Withdrawal Stuns World's Largest Exchange: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Forbes Web3 Celebrates Innovation: Legacy Pass Members Showcased in the Forbes Magazine
    Eliza Labs and Stanford University’s FDCI to Explore AI Agents Impact on Digital Currency Systems
    BloFin WOW (War of Whales) 2024: Inaugural Global Trading Event Breaks Records With 1M USDT Prize Pool and Top Trader Participation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Goes From Billion to 13 Trillion SHIB: Major Support Ahead
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Reveals Key Reason Behind Latest ATH Milestone
    4,999,999,999 DOGE Withdrawal Stuns World's Largest Exchange: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD