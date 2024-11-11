    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,837% With Close to Half Billion SHIB Burned

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB community continues to vigorously dispose of Shiba Inu meme coins
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 12:36
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,837% With Close to Half Billion SHIB Burned
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Nearly half a billion SHIB meme coins have been scorched over the past day as a result of a sudden increase in the community’s burn activity. This time, a mysterious whale stepped in to facilitate a staggering SHIB burn, according to the data shared by Shibburn.

    This coincided with a stunning increase of the SHIB price by more than 24%, which pushed it to the $0.00002753 level.

    463.4 million SHIB torched; burn rate up 1,837%

    Tracking platform Shibburn revealed that since yesterday morning, one of the major SHIB metrics – the burn rate – has suddenly increased by a massive 1,837.49%. The data source shared that 463,450,468 SHIB were burned in total.

    HOT Stories
    Sensational 21 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: All Records Are Broken
    Shytoshi Kusama Delivers Epic Message on SHIB’s Future and Ryoshi
    Bitcoin Might Still Crash to Zero, Top Angel Investor Claims
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Perform Biggest Price Pump? Bitcoin (BTC) Eyeing $80,000, Don't Miss Toncoin (TON) Bullish Reversal Rally

    Seven burn transactions conducted in the last 24 hours have made this stunning coin incineration possible. Still, one of them stands out by its size – 412,144,084 SHIB. This huge meme coin batch was transferred by an anonymous cryptocurrency wallet.

    Advertisement

    The other three largest transfers carried 46,754,762; 3,000,000 and 1,240,000 SHIB to unspendable blockchain addresses.

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama Delivers Epic Message on SHIB’s Future and Ryoshi
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 09:19
    Shytoshi Kusama Delivers Epic Message on SHIB’s Future and Ryoshi
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB marketing lead shares important statement

    In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu’s expert on marketing known by the pseudonym Lucie made a statement about DeFi, BONE and Shibarium.

    Lucie took to her X account to discuss “the core goal of decentralized finance (DeFi).” She defined it as self-custody, which allows people to have full control over their coins without having to rely on centralized intermediaries. She claimed that centralized cryptocurrency exchanges expose users to various risks, including “data breaches, surveillance, and even manipulation.”

    The reason for those risks is the major fact that they control users’ wallets and crypto stored in them, while DeFi is about totally different things, such as “decentralization, privacy, and real ownership.”

    Lucie stated that rather than seeking “exchange integration,” platforms should focus on “ways to buy crypto directly on the blockchain with fiat. " This method is safe, cheap, fast and does not require exposing one’s crypto assets to “third-party spying.”

    That should be the ultimate goal of DeFi – to create decentralized options that would let users to start buying crypto privately and maintain control over their data and assets. It is very important for platforms to “stay true to blockchain values,” while there is also another important goal: “end up undermining the very freedoms blockchain was meant to protect.”

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #DeFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 11, 2024 - 12:08
    Sensational 21 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: All Records Are Broken
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 11, 2024 - 11:21
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Hits Major Burn Milestone: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WhiteBIT Partners with FINCI to Streamline Fiat to Crypto Transactions
    M3 DAO "Combination Strategy": In-Depth Interpretation of the M3 Comprehensive Ecological Strategy Map
    LBank's First Launchpool, Unlocking New Market Opportunities with Cellula
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,837% With Close to Half Billion SHIB Burned
    Sensational 21 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: All Records Are Broken
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Hits Major Burn Milestone: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD