Historical Shiba Inu Post Issued by Team Revealing First SHIB Logo Dog

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A Shiba Inu team member known under the pseudonym Vet Kusama, which perhaps gives him a slight resemblance to the SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama, has published a post with an image that features the very first logo of the Shiba Inu meme coin.

Kusama revealed that the Shiba Inu dog, which initially inspired the mysterious founder Ryoshi to create the meme coin, is called Estee. A commentator to a recent tweet cited by Vet Kusama said that the dog is owned by an X user called Irina Valko (@IrinaValko7920 on X).

The commentator also shared a collage of photos of this dog from Facebook. This seems to be a repetition of the Kabosu story, whose photos went viral on Facebook in 2010, then turned into memes and eventually inspired Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer to create Dogecoin.

Advertisement

SHIB executive issues important LEASH post

One of the key tokens of the Shiba Inu ecosystem is called Doge Killer (LEASH). This token is mainly used for staking rewards and provides exclusive access to various events for its holders.

LEASH holders can stake it on the ShibaSwap DEX and receive rewards in BONE for it. For example, when the very first Shiba Inu NFT collection, called Shiboshis, was launched, LEASH holders were the first to gain exclusive access to it.

Many don’t understand the definition of Leash:

107k supply

ATH: $8000

Let that sink in…



1-10 Leash great easy opportunity

DYOR nfa



11/5 11/8 pic.twitter.com/wO5bbqwJS4 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) November 8, 2024

Lucie said in her X post that “many don’t understand the definition of LEASH.” Therefore, she made a small reminder to the community about its small 107,540 coin supply and its price all-time high of $8,983 reached in May 2021. Currently, this coin is changing hands at $295.08.