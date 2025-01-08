Advertisement
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ

    Yuri Molchan
    Former Binance CEO makes astounding BNB adoption announcement
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 10:11
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Changpeng Zhao, widely known to the community simply as CZ, cofounder and former CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has announced that BNB has reached a whole new level of adoption.

    Binance Coin (BNB) has been included into the strategic crypto reserve of Bhutan, along with a few other top cryptocurrencies.

    BNB, BTC, ETH to be stored by Bhutan

    CZ retweeted an article released today that reveals that Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) in Bhutan’s New Special Administration Region has announced that it intends to include Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin into its strategic reserves. Thus, it will be one of the first jurisdictions that holds leading digital currencies in its reserves.

    They believe that the inclusion of digital assets will improve the region’s economic resilience and will also expand the region’s involvement in Bitcoin mining.

    GMC intends to use large market capitalization and high liquidity cryptos for forming its strategic reserves so that they can be easily bought and sold if the need arises, with a minimal impact on the price. Thus, Gelephu Mindfulness City intends to add other cryptos as well, which are issued on “more mature, secure blockchains that support monitoring of on-chain transactions,” according to the article.

    CZ agreed in the comments that Bhutan now, after adopting BNB, is “the happiest country,” stating, “Yes, and a beautiful and smart country too!”

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki: 'Bitcoin Crashing. Great News'
    Wed, 01/08/2025 - 09:46
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki: 'Bitcoin Crashing. Great News'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    CZ says Bitcoin at $100,000 is "boring"

    Earlier this week, Changpeng Zhao jokingly tweeted that for many traders and investors, Bitcoin, after regaining the $100,000 level, now feels “boring.” He then sort of jestingly agreed with a commentator, who stated, “$700 bnb is boring. Lets go $3,000.”

    Over the past 24 hours, as if the market has responded to CZ’s humorous tweet, the price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, BTC, has crashed by more than 6.55%, falling from $102,000 to the $96,000 level and now changing hands roughly at $95,500.

    Financial guru Robert Kiyosaki reacted immediately, tweeting, “Bitcoin crashing. Great news.” In his tweet, the investor stated that he continues to buy Bitcoin as it is “on sale” now. The author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book also reminded his millions of X followers that when a crisis comes, it is a perfect opportunity to get rich, buying “real assets” with “fake US dollars” cheaply.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
