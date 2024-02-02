Advertisement
SHIB Burns Jump 660% as Price Makes Abrupt Bullish U-Turn

article image
Yuri Molchan
Anonymous whale from Shiba Inu community has destroyed 111 million SHIB in single move
Fri, 2/02/2024 - 10:05
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Contents
In a significant turn of events, the Shiba Inu burn rate has seen a substantial increase since yesterday morning, according to the Shibburn dead-wallet transaction tracker. Meanwhile, the SHIB price also went up substantially, making a U-turn after a recent decline.

This rise in the SHIB burn rate followed the recent tweet of a Shiba Inu team member about their developers’ intentions to execute Ryoshi’s plans related to SHIB and Shibarium by the end of this year.

SHIB burn rate soars 660%

The said data source said that within the last 24 hours, the SHIB community managed to dispose of 115,766,995 SHIB meme coins in total. This triggered a rise of 660.52% in the burn rate.

It took four burn transactions to achieve this, with the largest one shoveling 111,669,458 SHIB to an unspendable blockchain SHIB address. This massive transaction was made by an anonymous whale, whom Shibburn was unable to identify.

Shib burn rate jumps
Image via Shibburn

This is the second consecutive increase in the SHIB burn rate – on Thursday, this metric saw a 219% spike.

Last week, the SHIB team announced a “new era” for Shib burns as they implemented an automated mode for transferring Shiba Inu to dead-end addresses, switching off the manual one. So far, the new mechanism is being tested on Puppynet (Shibarium testnet). Aside from that, Puppynet is currently being moved from Ethereum network Goerli to a new one called Sepolia. This will allow the developer team to implement higher transaction speed, lower fees and similar improvements.

Shytoshi Kusama: SHIB's Goal to 'Finish Everything' by End of 2024

SHIB team plans to implement Ryoshi's vision by 2025

SHIB’s marketing expert Lucie shared that she had had a meeting with the mysterious lead developer Shytoshi Kusama. She said that she was unable to reveal much, but still Lucie spilled the beans about the team's plan “to have everything finished by the end of this year.”

The initial plan, according to Lucie, was to get all the developments for SHIB on Shibarium finished by 2024-2025, and developers will now press on to make that happen before the year ends. However, Lucie warned that this is “not a promise but that’s the goal.”

Lucie added that once all the new developments on Shibarium are finished, the impact on the layer-2 network will be significant.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
Show all