SHIB Burns 324 Million Tokens in One Week, XRP Ledger Sees Huge Spike in Active Wallets, Vitalik Buterin Unveils Four Major Milestones for Ethereum: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

SHIB torches 324 million tokens in one week with 1,020% burn rate surge

According to data provided by Shibburn X account, over the past week, Shiba Inu has witnessed a major increase in key metrics, particularly its burn rate. On Monday, Oct. 21, this metric surged by 389%, with 6,314,537 SHIB sent to inactive wallets. Meanwhile, within the past seven days, the burn rate skyrocketed by 1,020%, resulting in 324,982,323 SHIB being burnt in total. This strong performance indicates the community's commitment to reducing supply and served as a reliable indicator of SHIB’s market resilience. Overall, the surge in the burn rate has contributed positively to SHIB's price stability. At the moment of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001822, down 0.55% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

XRP Ledger sees huge spike in active wallets

The XRP Ledger has recently logged a significant rise in active wallets, with unique active wallets rising to 35,799, the highest level in three months, according to Santiment . Additionally, the ledger recorded a peak in newly created wallets in a single day since March 14. The reason for this sudden activity surge remains unclear. Meanwhile, the jump in activity follows the SEC's appeal in the Ripple case, which caused a sharp price drop for XRP and led to increased negativity around the asset. At the moment, XRP is trading at $0.53 with a small drop of 2.03% over the past 24 hours, which shows that the increase in wallet activity has not affected the token's price significantly. Notably, a few major wallets dominate transaction activity, with 10 wallets accounting for 58% of all transactions.

Vitalik Buterin unveils four major milestones for Ethereum