SHIB Torches 324 Million Tokens in One Week With 1,020% Burn Rate Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has had an impressive run over the past week, with key metrics soaring. One of the major metrics is the burn rate, the deflationary standard that helps shrink the token's supply. As of writing time, the meme coin’s burn rate has maintained its rally from the past week.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu bullish burn outlook

Per data from Shibburn, the Shiba Inu burn rate has increased by 389% in the past 24 hours. This means 6,314,537 SHIB have been sent to inactive wallets in a day.

Since last week, the SHIB burn rate has remained sufficiently high to help keep the price up. The weekly burn rate has proven more positive when zoomed out, per the Shibburn date.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001899 (1hr 0.44% ▲ | 24hr 1.76% ▲ )

Market Cap: $11,182,256,142 (1.73% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,268,785,053,399



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 6,314,537 (389.36% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 324,982,323 (1020.25% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) October 21, 2024

Within this period, the metric is up 1,020%, with a total of 324,982,323 SHIB burnt over a seven-day period. This healthy burn rate proves many points for Shiba Inu. One, it shows the commitment of community members to deflate the supply. Two, it proves that despite broader market sentiment, SHIB can trust the burn rate to serve as a unique performance marker.

With the burn rate surge, the impact on the price has remained visibly positive.

SHIB price eyeing new resistance

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price of Shiba Inu has increased by 1.48% in 24 hours to $0.00001903. Over the past week, the token has jumped by 5.23%, which shows how relatively stable the coin has been.

With the new SHIB boost, per the burn rate, the token might eventually breach the $0.00002 resistance point. This price level has formed a crucial barrier for the token in the past month. However, with the Uptober rally fully underway and advances in new products from the team, SHIB may soar in the coming weeks.