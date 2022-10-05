SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,017% Ahead of Official "Download Day" for SHIB Game on Oct. 6

Wed, 10/05/2022 - 12:35
article image
Yuri Molchan
Burn rate of Shiba Inu soared as community is preparing for "download day" of Shiba Eternity game
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,017% Ahead of Official "Download Day" for SHIB Game on Oct. 6
Per data provided by Shibburn tracking platform, over the past 24 hours, the rate of burning Shiba Inu coins has unexpectedly risen by a whopping 1,017% compared to the previous 24-hour period, when merely 6 million SHIB were burned.

A total of 26,071,726 meme tokens have been sent to dead wallets by the combined efforts of the SHIB army.

Shiburnrate_09qureuh43567
Image via Shibburn

Over the past 24 hours, the SHIB price went up by 4.3% after Elon Musk announced that he wants to resume his Twitter acquisition deal, along with another meme coin – DOGE.

However, after that, SHIB dropped 3.01%. Meanwhile, the community looks forward to the official "Download Day" for the recently released SHIB game, called Shiba Eternity, on Oct. 6. This is a collectible SHIB-branded card game for smartphones, which was tested in Vietnam in August.

At the time of this writing, the second biggest canine token is changing hands at $0.00001136, per data provided by CoinMarketCap aggregator.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

