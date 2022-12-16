Serenity Shield Signs Extended Partnership with Archethic, Starts Using Public Blockchain and DID Solution

Serenity Shield, platform that addresses crypto inheritance and secure solutions for sensitive data storage, shares details of its recent partnership
Serenity Shield, a solution for the secure and noncustodial transfer of digital assets wallets, scores a partnership with blockchain veteran Archethic. The collaboration will enhance Serenity Shield technology stack and speed up its adoption.

Serenity Shield inked extended partnership with Archethic technology group

According to the official announcement shared by Serenity Shield, it has scored a long-term extended partnership with Archethic, a multi-product Web3 technology group. With this partnership inked, Serenity Shield can now work with Archethic's public blockchain and decentralized identity solution.

Serenity Shield partners with Archethic
Image by Serenity Shield

Also, as part of an upcoming partnership, Serenity Shield will integrate their product, the StrongBox®, into Archethic's public decentralized network infrastructure.

The integration of Archethic services is of crucial importance for Serenity Shield technical roadmap as the blockchain prioritizes speed, scalability, security, eco-friendliness and decentralization in all of its products and solutions.

Besides that, the collaboration highlights Serenity Shield's commitment to building noncustodial cross-blockchain systems for private and entrepreneural utilization.

Secure data storage for individuals and corporations

Rodolphe Seynat, co-founder of Serenity Shield, stresses that the values of his company is aligned with the vision and mission of  Archethic:

We are thrilled to go deeper and extend our partnership with Archethic. Archethic's mission and values are aligned with those of Serenity Shield around digital and human rights: we mutually defend the idea that identity is not just about ownership, but about control and freedom. We look forward to working with them.

Since its launch in 2021, Serenity Shield builds solutions to allow individuals and corporations to integrate secure and noncustodial methods to store and retrieve sensitive data.

