Serenity Shield Inks Long-Term Partnership with Digital Insights Ventures

A new joint initiative will facilitate the techinal development, marketing progress and retail adoption of both products. DIV solutions will also be promoted to Serenity Shield's ecosystem of partners and users.

Serenity Shield inks collaboration with Digital Insights Ventures (DIV)

According to an official announcement shared by Serenity Shield and Digital Insights Ventures, the two teams have entered into a long-term strategic collaboration.

The upcoming collaboration is set to encompass all aspects of business, marketing and promotion for Serenity Shield and DIV. Namely, DIV will curate all of Serenity Shield's future fundraising campaigns to help make its value creation workflow more balanced and flexible.

DIV is going to advance the proliferation of Serenity Shield's proprietary technology — a noncustodial privacy-focused passkey — and its massive adoption among the next generation of Web3 enthusiasts.

Krishna Ramachandra, DIV founder and chairman, highlights that the collaboration with Serenity Shield is a landmark partnership for his product and its ecosystem:

I am delighted about this new partnership between Serenity Shield and DIV. We are confident it will be one of the most standout blockchain projects in the years to come, with an immediate relevancy and usability. This is a project that, from inception, has been visualized, brought together and rolled out by the community, for the community. It is certainly a robust and much needed solution in the digital asset space, opening up a new use case for NFTs. The problem that Serenity Shield aims to resolve is so relatable and real. We will be assimilating all of our stakeholder community into this.

Serenity Shield teases upcoming MVP release

Rodolphe Seynat, co-founder of Serenity Shield, is fascinated by the vision and mission of his new partner as well as its crucial importance for Web3 innovation:

This partnership is an extremely strong signal, especially in the current market context, that Serenity Shield has solid fundamentals and is well positioned for the future. Sustainable projects in the ecosystem are those that have a real vision and proven utility, and which are built on sound foundations and formidable partnerships.

Serenity Shield representatives also stated that its minimal viable product (MVP) is close to a public release expected as soon as in Q3, 2022.

Last but not least, Digital Insights Ventures will advance and facilitate communication within Serenity Shield's ecosystem of users and partners.