ENG
RU

Sentiment Turns Fearful as Bitcoin Recovers Above $48,000

News
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 15:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Traders are fearful after a Sunday dip to the $43,000 level
Sentiment Turns Fearful as Bitcoin Recovers Above $48,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a popular tool for gauging market sentiment, has dipped into the "fear" zone for the first time since Jan. 22.

After dropping to the value of 38, the market is currently at its most fearful since last September when Bitcoin temporarily experienced a sharp reversal together with U.S. tech stocks.

Historically, such periods of fear present good buying opportunities. After the index declined to 40 on Jan. 22, Bitcoin ended up resuming its rally in early February.

The fluctuating market sentiment is also a perfect case for studying trading psychology. When Bitcoin tapped $42,000 for the first time on Jan. 8, the index rose to a whopping 93. Yet, the index plunged to the aforementioned 38 after Bitcoin dipped to $43,000 yesterday.

Related
Peter Brandt Reveals What It Will Take for Bitcoin to Go Higher

Bitcoin recovers, but institutional demand cools

Bitcoin has now recovered to an intraday high of $48,637 on Bitstamp, soaring over seven percent after yesterday's sell-off.

This relief rally, however, could be kneecapped by waning institutional demand. In its recent research note, JPMorgan highlights that the four-week rolling average of flows into funds has subsided as of late.

JPMorgan
Image by @BrianSozzi
#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Trading
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image 3 Reasons Why Gold Bug Peter Schiff Tweets About Bitcoin More Often Than Gold
News
02/22/2021 - 17:53

3 Reasons Why Gold Bug Peter Schiff Tweets About Bitcoin More Often Than Gold
Yuri Molchan
article image Fed's Powell Says Digital Dollar in High Priority
News
02/23/2021 - 17:07

Fed's Powell Says Digital Dollar in High Priority

Alex Dovbnya
article image Echoing Ripple CEO, Bill Gates Argues Bitcoin Is Bad for Planet
News
02/25/2021 - 06:31

Echoing Ripple CEO, Bill Gates Argues Bitcoin Is Bad for Planet
Alex Dovbnya