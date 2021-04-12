Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Sued by Square's COPA

Mon, 04/12/2021 - 16:36
Alex Dovbnya
Jack Dorsey has taken self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright to the U.K. High Court
Self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright is getting a taste of his own medicine.  

The Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance (COPA)—which was formed by Jack Dorsey-helmed payments firm Square back in September—has filed a lawsuit against the controversial nChain scientist, asking the U.K. High Court to rule that he doesn't own the Bitcoin white paper. 

The complaint says that Wright is not the author of the white paper, and he doesn't own the copyright in the founding document. On behalf of the Bitcoin community, the COPA is seeking an injunction that will restrain Wright from claiming that he's authored the white paper.

Craig Wright Compares Bitcoin to Bernie Madoff's Ponzi Scheme: "Eventually, People Go"

Notable COPA members include Coinbase, Blockstream, and Ark Invest.

As reported by U.Today, Wright sued two websites in an attempt to force them to take down the white paper, which resulted in major industry participants and even governments rallying against him. This didn't stop the litigious entrepreneur, who then went after Bitcoin developers.    

