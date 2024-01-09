Bitcoin (BTC) Seeing Robust Institutional Demand

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a significant uptick in institutional interest, particularly in Bitcoin (BTC).

Over the past 24 hours, there has been a 12.70% increase in open interest (OI) on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), a leading platform for cryptocurrency derivatives.

Institutional investors are increasingly gravitating towards CME for its robust regulatory framework, deep liquidity, and the perceived safety of a regulated exchange, distinguishing it from less regulated platforms.

Exploring the surge in open interest

Open interest, a term used to describe the total number of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been settled, is a key metric in understanding market sentiment and liquidity.

According to recent data from CoinGlass, the CME leads the pack with 132.90K BTC in OI, accounting for 30.59% of the total and amounting to $6.21 billion.

This is followed by Binance, OKX, Bitget, Deribit, BingX, Bitmex, and Bitfinex, each contributing to the diverse ecosystem of Bitcoin derivatives trading.

The surge in OI across these platforms signals a growing interest and activity in Bitcoin trading among various types of investors.

Anticipation builds around Bitcoin ETF approval

Institutional investors are also buoyed by the seemingly imminent approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), expected this Wednesday.

The excitement around this development was further fueled by BlackRock rapidly re-filing of their S-1 documentation based on last-minute comments. This has stressed the urgency and anticipation surrounding the ETF.

Interestingly, Standard Chartered Bank projects that spot Bitcoin ETFs could attract $50-100 billion in inflows in 2024, highlighting the significant potential impact this product could have on the market.