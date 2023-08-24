Ripple v. SEC: Approximate XRP Trial Date Becomes Known

In a significant development, the trial date for the legal battle between crypto firm Ripple and the U.S. SEC over XRP has been unveiled, intensifying the anticipation surrounding the high-stakes courtroom clash.

Eleanor Terrett, a distinguished correspondent from Fox Business, took to Twitter to reveal a crucial document shared by the SEC with Judge Torres of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. This document disclosed a window of trial availability during the second quarter of 2024.

According to the provided information, the SEC is geared up for trial proceedings throughout the months of April, May and June 2024. Notably, there are exclusions of April 15-19, May 1-7 and May 27-31.

🚨NEW: The @SECGov has provided Judge Torres with dates they are available and unavailable for trial in the second quarter of 2024. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/44ipW54QpF — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) August 23, 2023

Both Ripple and the SEC have previously communicated their resolute intention to proceed with the appeal during Q2, 2024, as conveyed through separate correspondences addressed to Judge Torres.

A noteworthy prelude to this announcement was the notification by legal representatives of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and cofounder Chris Larsen. They formally apprised the presiding magistrate of their unavailability from April 1 to April 14, 2024. Consequently, it is now anticipated that the trial will kick off on April 20, 2024.

This revelation comes hot on the heels of another recent development in which the SEC filed a motion to appeal the July 2023 judgment against Ripple. The regulatory body asserted that the court's verdict could wield substantial influence over ongoing legal proceedings. Ripple, for its part, is expected to file its response to this motion by Sept. 1.