SEC to Discuss Cryptocurrencies at December 2 Open Meeting

The SEC will hold a Panel discussion regarding crypto and digital assets matters. The discussion will be aimed at ensuring investor protection, which is the commission's main goal. The SEC will also discuss the rapidly changing conditions of the market with the rapid development of new technologies.

According to the official discussion page, the panel will be exploring new ways of protecting investors who are willing to receive exposure to the digital assets market. Commissioners will discuss optimization of the currently existing regulatory framework in accordance with the newly formed, decentralized market structure.

The underlying risk is another topic that the commission is looking forward to addressing, which includes a discussion of various blockchain and DeFi technologies, crypto-based ETFs and stablecoins.

The market has not yet reacted to the event overall, while it can, in fact, have a positive outcome for the entire industry. Previously, the SEC stated that it will allow further approval of new products only if it discovers a way of properly regulating these products or the market in which they will function.

The panel will include specialists from various financial companies and universities, including Alie Emdad, who works as a professor at Graves School of Business and Management at Morgan State University and is founding director of the Center for the Study of Blockchain and Financial Technology.

The blockchain industry will also be presented by Kristin Smith, executive at The Blockchain Association, which is a company that advocates for the further development and adoption of blockchain networks by providing education to government institutions and continued advocacy with commissions like the SEC.

The panel discussion will be held for approximately one and a half hours. After that, the commission will switch the topic to the "SEC's Potential Role in Addressing Elder Financial Abuse Issues."