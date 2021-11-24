Adidas Teasing Partnership with Coinbase

The German sportswear giant has announced a partnership with Coinbase

German sports apparel behemoth Adidas has announced a partnership with Coinbase, America's leading cryptocurrency exchange, on Twitter.

The crypto platform replied with the handshake emoji, seemingly confirming the deal.

In another tweet, Coinbase welcomed Adidas "to the party."

While there are no details about the high-profile tie-up as of now, cryptocurrency enthusiasts were quick to speculate about it.

On Nov. 22, Adidas tweeted about developing “adiVerse,” a play on the term "metaverse," together with The Sandbox, a blockchain-powered gaming platform. The tweet has bolstered the rally of the native SAND token that went ballistic after Facebook changed its name to Meta in late October.



Earlier this month, Nike filed to trademark various digital items in the U.S. In 2019, the company received a patent for “Cryptokicks,” a platform for selling non-fungible tokens that represent tokenized versions of physical shoes.