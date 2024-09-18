    SEC Boss Issues Warning to Crypto Exchanges

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    SEC Chair Gary Gensler has warned crypto exchanges that they must follow the existing rules
    Wed, 18/09/2024 - 20:41
    SEC Boss Issues Warning to Crypto Exchanges
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler has warned so-called crypto exchanges that they must follow rules. 

    The SEC is currently engaged in legal battles with such major exchanges as Coinbase, Kraken, and Binance. 

    During a Wednesday interview with CNBC, Gensler stressed that the SEC would keep protecting the investing public.

    "This is a field that is rife with fraudsters and scammers, and grifters," Gensler stressed. 

    The SEC boss pointed to the fact that some of the biggest crypto figures from 2022 are now either in jail or awaiting extradition. Gensler, of course, was alluding to former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, and Terra co-founder Do Kwon. 

    The rules are clear 

    Gensler has also stated that there was "nothing incompatible" about the field and basic protections in the securities laws. 

    "If you store something on an accounting ledger…investors still need to have basic protections," he added. 

    While many industry leaders have been clamoring for regulatory clarity, Gensler is convinced that there is already enough regulatory clarity, arguing that the securities laws that have worked for 90 years. 

    The SEC's anti-crypto policies have been criticized by some lawmakers from both parties. However, the agency's approach also has some proponents on Capitol Hill. Case in point: Elizabeth Warren. 

    As reported by U.Today, Gensler and SEC commissioners are on track to be grilled by Congress next week. 

    #Gary Gensler #Cryptocurrency exchange
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

