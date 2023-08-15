SEC-Grayscale Decision Expected This Week, Crypto May Gain Bigger Momentum: John Deaton

Tue, 08/15/2023 - 12:58
article image
Yuri Molchan
Court decision regarding Grayscale lawsuit against SEC largely expected to be announced, John Deaton bets SEC will lose
SEC-Grayscale Decision Expected This Week, Crypto May Gain Bigger Momentum: John Deaton
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Pro-Ripple lawyer, founder of Crypto-Law.US John Deaton, has commented on the tweet of top ETF Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas about the upcoming verdict of the court regarding the suit initiated by Grayscale against the U.S. securities regulator.

The subject of the lawsuit is the SEC refusing to allow Grayscale to convert its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a BTC spot ETF, and the verdict of the court is expected today.

Deaton expects Grayscale to beat SEC

Grayscale spearheaded by CEO Michael Sonnenshein filed a legal complaint against the SEC in June last year after the regulator rejected their bid to turn GBTC into a full-scale Bitcoin spot ETF.

Back then, in an interview to CNBC, Sonnenshein stated that the regulatory agency was acting "arbitrary and capricious," since they had allowed several Bitcoin futures ETFs to launch, while the SEC rejected a spot Bitcoin ETF on the grounds that Grayscale's bid allegedly did not take into account various concerns about that type of ETF, including ways to prevent manipulations in this market.

The CEO added that the SEC is discriminating against companies that are filing for BTC spot ETFs.

John Deaton commented on the post by Balchunas, stating that he will be on the lookout for a decision on the Graycale-SEC issue this week. Should Grayscale win, it is likely to give crypto big momentum — even greater than it is showing now.

The founder of Crypto-Law.US admitted that fighting "arbitrary and capricious" can be a hard job ("a high and difficult standard to meet"), but he has always believed that the SEC has a high chance of losing should some crypto company stand up to it in regard to its position on Bitcoin spot ETFs.

In the current circumstance, Deaton believes, it will be surprising should the SEC win this case.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $100,000, Here's What Must Happen

SEC partly loses Ripple case, makes appeal

As reported by U.Today earlier, Judge Analisa Torres issued a verdict regarding the SEC-Ripple case. She qualified Ripple's retail XRP sales as nonsecurities, but the company's XRP sales to financial institutions were considered security sales.

Ripple presented it as a major win for the crypto community. Many top exchanges began to relist XRP, and the token's price went up.

However, the SEC is not going to give in so easily, and it announced it is making an appeal related to the "programmatic" sales of XRP made by Ripple, as well as XRP sales made through crypto exchanges.

#Grayscale News #John Deaton #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Token LEASH Listed on Major Exchange, Price Jumps
08/15/2023 - 12:38
Shiba Inu Token LEASH Listed on Major Exchange, Price Jumps
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Worldcoin Claims Soar Past 16 Million WLD After Epic Launch: Details
08/15/2023 - 12:12
Worldcoin Claims Soar Past 16 Million WLD After Epic Launch: Details
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Massive 500 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move to Coinbase: Details
08/15/2023 - 11:56
Massive 500 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move to Coinbase: Details
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan