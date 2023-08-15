'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $100,000, Here's What Must Happen

Vocal Bitcoin supporter Kiyosaki has made stunning BTC prediction, expecting it not to stop even at $100,000

Robert Kiyosaki, well-known entrepreneur, investor and author of the popular book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has issued another post on Bitcoin, in which he made yet another astounding prediction about the direction in which the BTC price may head in the near future.

He has named several reasons why the "digital gold" may rise first to $100,000 and then may end up at $1,000,000 per coin.

Here's what may push Bitcoin way up, per Kiyosaki

Investor and nonfiction writer Kiyosaki continues to praise gold, silver and the "digital gold" Bitcoin, which he believes to be important assets. The financial guru stated that he expects Bitcoin to reach the $100,000 level in the near future.

The reason for this is that Bitcoin is the "people's money," while gold and silver are "God's money." This circumstance can help BTC rise as high as $100,000, especially should the stock and bond markets crash, Kiyosaki believes. This would be a major driver for gold and silver, too.

However, he also reckons that nothing but bad news can push Bitcoin higher and make it reach the level mentioned above — $1 million.

This is likely to happen, he believes. The situation will be much worse should not only the stock and bond markets collapse, but the whole global economy will go down together with them. In that case, Kiyosaki's tweet says, gold will reach $75,000 per ounce, and silver will jump to $60,000.

The flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, in this case would be worth not less than $1 million, according to Kiyosaki the investor.

Earlier this summer, Kiyosaki named another reason why he expects Bitcoin to skyrocket, the BRICS meeting in South Africa on Aug. 22. There, representatives of the country will discuss the creation of a new global currency for trading based on the gold that Kiyosaki loves so much.

BITCOIN to $100k. Saying for years gold&silver GOD’S money. BITCOIN peoples $. Bad news IF stock & bond market crash gold&silver skyrocket. WORSE NEWS IF world economy crashes BC $1 million Gold $ 75K silver to $60k. SAVERS of FAKE US $ F’d. DEBT too high. Mom, Pop & kids in… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 14, 2023

This, he believes, is likely to lead to the "de-dollarization" of the world since the new currency will be adopted by more than 40 nations, which means trillions of U.S. dollars will flow back to the U.S., unwanted.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" writer praises gold and silver

In his tweets published earlier this week, Robert Kiyosaki paid special attention to gold and silver, calling these major precious metals long-term investments. He did not say a word about Bitcoin in them, which made commentators remind him of BTC and cryptocurrencies in general. Kiyosaki left those comments unanswered, though.

"Gold and silver were put on Earth by God," he tweeted. On Aug. 13, he wrote on his Twitter (X) page about gold, stating that it has "magical, spiritual, and mysterious power." He then continued by saying that gold has "stored financial energy and why for centuries humans have sought, bought, and fought for it. Gold attracts wealth, good luck, & bad luck. Treat Gold with respect & God may bless you with gold’s financial magic."