SEC Chair Gensler Was Offered Advisory Role at Binance

Sun, 03/05/2023 - 19:21
Alex Dovbnya
The current chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, was offered an advisory role at Binance in 2018 and 2019
Gary Gensler, the reigning chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), was purportedly offered an advisory position at Binance in both 2018 and 2019, as indicated by internal messages inspected by The Wall Street Journal.

Despite Gensler's refusal, he allegedly shared license strategies with the cryptocurrency behemoth.

This revelation emerges amid heightened scrutiny of Binance by American regulators, who are examining whether the exchange breached securities laws by enabling U.S. investors to conduct trades on its platform.

While Binance and its American affiliate, Binance.US, have persistently insisted that they are distinct entities, the internal communications obtained by the Journal seem to suggest otherwise.

About the author
