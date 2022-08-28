Scammers Now Prefer Crypto Over Credit Cards

Sun, 08/28/2022 - 12:51
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Crypto scams have replaced credit card scams in Australia due to the rising popularity of digital assets
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
According to a recent report by the Sydney Morning Herald, criminals have shifted their attention from card fraud to cryptocurrencies in Australia.

The fraud rate on car payments has declined significantly in recent years following the introduction of additional safety measures. AusPayNet’s Andy White has attributed the decline to robust customer identification.

Due to rapidly surging prices, cryptocurrencies became an even more lucrative target for fraudsters in 2021, according to ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard.

Rickard has noted that cryptocurrencies have become a preferred payment method for all sorts of scams.

In June, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) reported that Australians had lost more than $205 million to scams. Notably, cryptocurrency investments accounted for the majority of lost funds ($113 million). The ACCC warned that consumers are vulnerable to cryptocurrency scams, which is why they should be very cautious when it comes to dubious investment offers.    

She believes that it’s possible to reduce the number of cryptocurrency-related fraud cases with the help of stringent regulation. White is also convinced that cryptocurrencies have to be regulated like any other crypto scam.

Back in March, the government published a consultation paper covering cryptocurrency market licensing, taxation, custodial services as well as decentralized autonomous organizations.  

As reported by U.Today, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the start of “token mapping” in a first governments around the world. Australia will determine the characteristics of the main cryptocurrencies.

Last month, the ACCC started testing a new service that automatically takes down cryptocurrency scam websites once people report them.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

