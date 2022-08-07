New Dogecoin Scam Making Rounds on Twitter

The holders of Dogecoin have been warned that there is no customer support for the largest meme coin

The official Twitter account of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency has posted a warning about a new scam that is making the rounds on the social media platform.



Scammers pretend to be a tech support service for those who are having “difficulties, complaints or issues” with the meme coin.



After contacting the sham account, users are tricked into setting up a fraudulent wallet that asks them to enter their seed phrase in order to solve their tech problems.



The official Dogecoin account has stressed that users should never share their seed phrases or account information, which remains the cardinal rule of crypto.