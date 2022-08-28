Ethereum (ETH) Price May Plunge Below $1,000 if This Happens

Things could get much worse for the Ethereum price ahead of the merge upgrade, according to trader Scott Redler

In a recent tweet, T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler believes that Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, could be on track to plunge below the $1,000 level.



According to Redler, such a bearish scenario will play out if the S&P 500 index retests June lows.

Image by tradingview.com

On Aug. 14, the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency peaked at $2,031 on the Binance exchange. The upward move was attributed to the growing excitement surrounding the upcoming merge upgrade.



However, Ethereum’s impressive rally quickly came to a grinding half, with the Bitcoin competitor retracing virtually all of its recent gains.



Redler claims that the second-largest cryptocurrency took a bearish turn after it broke the ascending channel around the $1,815 level.