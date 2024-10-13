Saylor Pitches "Bitcoin Collection" to Christian Ronaldo

Michael Saylor, one of the most influential figures within the Bitcoin community, has pitched a "Bitcoin collection" to Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement

This came in response to Ronaldo's social media post that flaunts some luxurious timepieces that the superstar has created in partnership with American jewelry Jacob & Co.

The collaboration between Ronaldo and the privately held jewelry was originally announced back in 2022.

Flight of CR7 and Heart of CR7, the two timepieces, both prominently feature the most famous footballer.

Advertisement

Saylor, who has emerged as the leading Bitcoin evangelist, has routinely pitched the leading cryptocurrency to various influential individuals. Earlier this year, he advertised Bitcoin as an investment

Recently, the MicroStrategy founder jokingly stated that the only thing better than Bitcoin was actually more Bitcoin.

Ronaldo's NFT journey

Ronaldo has already dipped his toes into the cryptocurrency industry. Back in November 2022, he debuted his own collection of non-fungible tokens dubbed "CR7" in partnership with cryptocurrency behemoth Binance.

Last November, he was slapped with a $1 billion class-action lawsuit over Binance's NFT push.

Undaunted by the legal troubles, Ronaldo went on to reveal its fourth collection with the cryptocurrency giant earlier this May.

Ronaldo jumped on the NFT bandwagon when the trend was already on its way out. By late 2023, as much as 95% of the market was already considered to be worthless.

Bitcoin, despite trading close to record highs, is also not generating a lot of excitement, with Google searches dropping to a new yearly low.

That said, Saylor has predicted that the price of the cryptocurrency could eventually reach $13 million.