SATS (Ordinals) Soar by 140% on Binance Listing Buzz, Top 20 Holders Control $150.8 Million

article image
Mushumir Butt
Meteoric rise of SATS (Ordinals) generating excitement within crypto community
Tue, 12/12/2023 - 11:18
SATS (Ordinals) Soar by 140% on Binance Listing Buzz, Top 20 Holders Control $150.8 Million
Cover image via www.freepik.com

In a surprising turn of events, SATS (Ordinals) has experienced an astonishing surge of around 140% within hours after the announcement of its listing on crypto exchange Binance. Lookonchain, a prominent cryptocurrency analytics platform, reported that the top 20 holders of SATS now control a staggering $150.8 million, constituting 15.90% of the total supply.

The on-chain data further revealed that 6 of the top 20 holders acquired their SATS through minting, amassing approximately 78.57 million SATS, equivalent to $35.5 million. The current market price of SATS stands at $0.0000004896, demonstrating a remarkable 138.03% increase in the last 24 hours.

Binance listing details revealed

The buzz around SATS intensified after Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, officially announced the listing of BRC-20 Sats (1000SATS). The spot trading pairs for 1000SATS will be made available on Dec. 12, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (UTC), with trading pairs including 1000SATS/USDT, 1000SATS/FDUSD and 1000SATS/TRY.

Users are granted the ability to start depositing 1000SATS in preparation for trading, and withdrawal options will be open on Dec. 13, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (UTC). Interestingly, the listing fee for 1000SATS was set at 0 BNB. Binance also revealed that 1000SATS would be introduced as a new borrowable asset in the Isolated Margin, within 48 hours of Dec. 12, 2023. The new margin pair features 1000SATS/USDT.

A notable point from the announcement was the clarification that 1000SATS is 1,000 times the value of SATS. This means that if a user deposits 1,100 SATS to Binance, the platform will automatically represent it as 1.1 1000SATS. SATS, categorized as a BRC-20 token, pays homage to Satoshi, the elusive creator of Bitcoin (BTC). Representing the smallest unit of Bitcoin, one satoshi equals 0.00000001 BTC.

It is important to note that SATS is a meme token developed by an anonymous team. The newly listed 1000SATS token is simply 1,000 times the value of SATS. While the surge in SATS' value demonstrates the power of community-driven momentum, investors and analysts will be closely monitoring the market to assess the sustainability of this remarkable uptrend. As with any cryptocurrency investment, caution and due diligence are strongly advised.

#Binance
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

