Advertisement
AD

Key Reason Why Former Binance CEO CZ Can't Leave US

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, a central figure in the crypto world, is restricted from leaving the U.S.
Fri, 12/08/2023 - 18:03
Key Reason Why Former Binance CEO CZ Can't Leave US
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Changpeng Zhao, the billionaire founder of Binance, is facing restrictions on his international movement due to his substantial wealth. U.S. District Judge Richard Jones has barred Zhao from leaving the United States until his criminal sentencing, scheduled for Feb. 23. 

Advertisement

This ruling, overturning a previous decision that allowed Zhao, also known as CZ, to return to his home in the United Arab Emirates, stems from the judge's concern over Zhao's "enormous wealth and property abroad" and his lack of ties to the United States.

A contentious legal battle 

As reported by U.Today, CZ's attorneys argued that he is not a flight risk, citing his voluntary court appearances and family life in the UAE. 

However, these assertions have been met with skepticism by the Department of Justice, which emphasized Zhao's potential unwillingness to return to the U.S. for sentencing given the UAE's extradition policies. 

This standoff has led to Zhao's current confinement within U.S. borders.

As reported by U.Today, Zhao recently resigned as the CEO of Binance and pleaded guilty to U.S. anti-money laundering law violations. Meanwhile, Binance agreed to fork out a $4 billion fine. 

CZ's social media musings 

Meanwhile, CZ is keeping it real on Twitter even as he faces serious legal challenges. In one of one of his recent posts, In his latest tweets, he took a trip down memory lane by reminiscing about the big leap he took into Bitcoin ten years ago. However, he advised newbies against taking such risks with Bitcoin. 

At the same time, CZ is seemingly embracing new learning opportunities with founders.  

Despite his plea deal, the Binance founder is not out of the woods just yet. As reported by U.Today, he could face up to 10 years behind bars.   

#Changpeng Zhao
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8
2023/12/08 18:32
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin, Ethereum Fees Rise in Tandem as On-chain Activity Spikes
2023/12/08 18:32
Bitcoin, Ethereum Fees Rise in Tandem as On-chain Activity Spikes
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE Price Analysis for December 8
2023/12/08 18:32
DOGE Price Analysis for December 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Key Reason Why Former Binance CEO CZ Can't Leave US
Key Reason Why Former Binance CEO CZ Can't Leave US
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8
Bitcoin, Ethereum Fees Rise in Tandem as On-chain Activity Spikes
Bitcoin, Ethereum Fees Rise in Tandem as On-chain Activity Spikes
DOGE Price Analysis for December 8
DOGE Price Analysis for December 8
Robinhood Expands BTC, ETH and SOL Trading to EU, Terra's Do Kwon to Face Extradition Nightmare, Ripple Stablecoin Project in Palau Completes 1st Phase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Robinhood Expands BTC, ETH and SOL Trading to EU, Terra's Do Kwon to Face Extradition Nightmare, Ripple Stablecoin Project in Palau Completes 1st Phase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
BTC and ETH Brace for Volatile December as $1.9 Billion Worth of Options Expire Today
BTC and ETH Brace for Volatile December as $1.9 Billion Worth of Options Expire Today
Top 10 SHIB Wallets Revealed, Here's Who Holds Biggest Shiba Inu Chunk
Top 10 SHIB Wallets Revealed, Here's Who Holds Biggest Shiba Inu Chunk
Cardano Just Achieved Major Milestone in DeFi Space
Cardano Just Achieved Major Milestone in DeFi Space
Optimism (OP) Hits Jaw-Dropping 25% Surge Amid Rapid Development Stretch
Optimism (OP) Hits Jaw-Dropping 25% Surge Amid Rapid Development Stretch
Cardano Founder Says He and 50 Cent in 'Same Club' Now, Here's His Message
Cardano Founder Says He and 50 Cent in 'Same Club' Now, Here's His Message
Show all
Advertisement
AD