    Satoshi's Bitcoin Website: 17 Years Later

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 19/08/2025 - 13:08
    Historical throwback to first BTC website by Satoshi Nakamoto
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    This month of August marks 17 years since the Bitcoin. org domain was registered. Bitcoin's first website, Bitcoin.org, was registered on Aug. 18, 2008, according to information from the platform.

    Bitcoin.org was originally registered and owned by Bitcoin pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto and Martti Malmi, an early BTC developer.

    When Satoshi exited the scene, he transferred ownership of the domain to people other than Bitcoin developers in order to distribute responsibilities and prevent any single person or organization from taking control of the Bitcoin project. It should be recalled that Satoshi exited the scene in April 2011, sending an email to other Bitcoin developers that he had moved on to other things and that Bitcoin was in good hands. Since then, the site has been developed and maintained by members of the Bitcoin community.

    From 2011 to 2013, the website was largely used to release new versions of the software currently known as Bitcoin Core. The site was redesigned in 2013, with more pages, additional Bitcoin software listings and the creation of a translation system, followed by developer documentation in 2014.

    Currently, the Bitcoin.org site is an independent open source project having contributors from around the world.

    Bitcoin advances

    Bitcoin launched in 2009, with Satoshi Nakamoto mining the genesis block or block 0.

    At first, Bitcoin was technically worthless. In early 2010, one Bitcoin was worth less than a cent in the United States. During the first quarter of 2011, it surpassed one dollar. In late 2017, its value increased, reaching about $20,000. Bitcoin was valued at about $7,500 at the end of 2019 and $64,899 in November 2021.

    Fast forward to the present, and Bitcoin has advanced into six figures, currently trading at $115,650, having reached an all-time high of $124,457 on Aug. 14.

    In recent news, Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency service provider Amdax has revealed plans to launch a Bitcoin treasury company on the Dutch stock exchange. 

