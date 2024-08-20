Satoshi Nakamoto's Historic Email Turns 16: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the world of cryptocurrency, few moments are as historic as the first email exchange between Satoshi Nakamoto and Adam Back. Exactly 16 years ago today, on Aug. 20, 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto reached out to Adam Back, the inventor of Hashcash, to discuss a revolutionary idea that would eventually become Bitcoin.

According to Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo, this email was the first recorded communication between Satoshi Nakamoto and Adam Back regarding Bitcoin.

The entire email thread, which included five emails between Hashcash inventor Adam Back and Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, was made public after being filed into official court documents in the United Kingdom in February of this year.

Satoshi Nakamoto first emailed Adam Back on this date 16 years ago about Bitcoin, four months before its official launch. A day after, on Aug. 21, 2008, Adam replied, suggesting that Satoshi investigate a paper called "B-money" by Wei Dei. Dei was a well-known cryptographer working on digital cash and is a frequently cited candidate for Satoshi.

Satoshi and Back would later exchange correspondence in the third and fourth emails. In the third email, Satoshi thanks Adam and they discuss the B-money idea. In the fourth email, Adam apologizes for not reading the Bitcoin whitepaper and then directs Satoshi to another paper called "Micromint."

The final email was sent on Oct. 1, 2009, where Satoshi thanked Back again and informed him about Bitcoin's formal software release. According to Adam's public statements, he would not look at Bitcoin again until late 2012.

Bitcoin price rebounds

Cryptocurrencies extended their rebound initiated in Monday's trading session after Sunday's dip, with Bitcoin topping $61,000 in Tuesday's trading session.

The price of the biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was last higher by 2.78% at $60,541, according to CoinMarketCap, rising above the $56,000 floor that has supported it for much of this year.

Ethereum advanced 2% to $2,640, while several cryptocurrencies are likewise trading in green. Dogwifhat's WIF token was up 17%, while PEPE advanced 11% in the last 24 hours.