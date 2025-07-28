Advertisement
    Satoshi Nakamoto Now $130 Billion Whale as BTC Price Skyrockets

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 16:08
    Bitcoin currently trading above $118,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The mysterious creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, has seen their fortune balloon to an estimated $130 billion as Bitcoin trades above $118,000.

    According to blockchain data, wallets believed to belong to the enigmatic Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, contain around 1.1 million BTC, which have remained untouched since the early days of Bitcoin's launch in 2009. With Bitcoin's recent surge, the value of these holdings has risen.

    According to Arkham data, Satoshi Nakamoto's worth now stands at $130,012,701,291 at a current Bitcoin price of $118,536. This staggering valuation reinforces Satoshi’s position as one of the world's wealthiest figures.

    July has been a volatile month for Bitcoin, with the price skyrocketing from a weekly low of $105,400 to a new all-time high of $122,700. The rise in Bitcoin's price has increased the pseudonymous BTC creator's holdings, which now exceed $130 billion.

    Satoshi surpasses Bill Gates, closes in on Dell founder

    The $130 billion fortune places Satoshi ahead of Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates and Walmart heir Jim Walton, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

    Yet, the Bitcoin founder remains just shy of Michael Dell, whose net worth currently stands at $136 billion. If Bitcoin continues its upward trend, Satoshi may soon overtake Dell, propelling him even higher in the rankings of the world’s richest people.

    Unlike other billionaires, Satoshi’s wealth exists entirely in the digital realm and remains dormant. None of the original coins attributed to Satoshi have ever been moved, adding to the mystery and speculation surrounding their identity and intentions.

    More than 16 years since Bitcoin’s launch, the true identity behind the Satoshi pseudonym remains unknown to date.

    #Bitcoin
