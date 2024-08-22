    Satoshi Nakamoto Had Alternative Name Option for Bitcoin

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin's name could have been Titcoin
    Thu, 22/08/2024 - 14:25
    A recent update in the crypto community has surfaced about Satoshi Nakamoto having an alternative name option for Bitcoin (BTC) back in 2009. Again, this update has sparked discussion within the online crypto community regarding Nakamoto’s anonymity status.

    Bitcoin’s alternative name option

    The Bitcoin Podcast host Walker disclosed that Bitcoin’s anonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, once contemplated naming the leading cryptocurrency "Titcoin." He disclosed it in a post on X, supported by an unverified email from Nakamoto, dated Aug. 21, 2009.

    Exactly 15 years ago today, Satoshi Nakamoto debated naming Bitcoin "Titcoin," Walker noted, with a laughing emoji.

    In the email, he had proposed using "Titcoin" because he assumed people would pay more attention. He believed it would have appealed to more people. 

    In a follow-up post, Walker highlighted that the "Titcoin" domain, Titcoin.org, may still be active. Upon launching, this domain leads to the webpage for "THE Bitcoin Podcast." Discovering a "Titcoin" podcast on social media X adds to the twist.

    Nakomo's identity has become the subject of discussion following the latest revelation. Some community members claimed that the writing was that of a German. Another group thinks Tesla CEO Elon Musk could be the brain masked as Nakamoto.

    Satoshi Nakamoto’s history with Bitcoin

    Satoshi Nakamoto published the Bitcoin Whitepaper in 2008, which laid the groundwork for the blockchain-based payment system. However, Bitcoin was officially launched in January 2009. This month marked the 16th year since Nakamoto registered the first Bitcoin website.

    Although Satoshi’s identity remains unknown, his legacy is widely known in the crypto and blockchain worlds. Over the years, Bitcoin has achieved remarkable strides and recently received approval as an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in the U.S.

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

