Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallets Have Become Least Active in History of BTC Network

News
Fri, 01/14/2022 - 13:06
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Old Bitcoins are still remaining calm as the crypto market shows more volatility
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallets Have Become Least Active in History of BTC Network
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Bitcoin wallets more than 10 years old have been showing fewer signs of activity than ever, as Glassnode's Amount of Supply Aged >10 Y Last Active indicator reaches a new all-time high.

This information appears as the market faces a strong correction. The indicator does not signal any buying power or selling pressure but, at the same time, the activity of such wallets should be considered a sign of a shift in global trends.

Where do "old coins" move when they do?

According to inflow data, the market has been experiencing spikes in BTC inflows to centralized and decentralized exchanges constantly. In the last three days, approximately 150,000 Bitcoin were deposited to exchanges.

Related
Stocks Might Be Reason Behind Crypto and Bitcoin Drop, Here's Why

The inflow data also correlates with the mid-term trend on the crypto market, with Bitcoin losing approximately 17% of its value in the last two weeks. The strong bearish trend took place on the market right after the New Year when the risk-off tendencies emerged on the financial markets.

Younger coins remain more active

While older wallets and holders are keeping their assets, significantly younger coins are showing more signs of activity with the Amount of Supply Last Active 2y-3y reaching an all-time low, which indicates that the supply moved 2-3 years ago is now declining, with more holders moving their funds to sell or transfer them to another wallet.

But while old whales hold their wallets, the strong and global change of trends on the crypto market remains a possibility and not an inevitability.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image XRP, Litecoin, Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies to Be Accepted at Britain's First Crypto Cafe
01/14/2022 - 15:48
XRP, Litecoin, Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies to Be Accepted at Britain's First Crypto Cafe
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Rio de Janeiro to Invest in Crypto
01/14/2022 - 15:20
Rio de Janeiro to Invest in Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano to Unveil Scaling Plans for 2022 as Number of Blockchain Projects Grows to Near 200
01/14/2022 - 15:05
Cardano to Unveil Scaling Plans for 2022 as Number of Blockchain Projects Grows to Near 200
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide