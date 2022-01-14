Original U.Today article

BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 14

Which altcoins can grow against the decline of Bitcoin (BTC)?
Buyers have lost their initiative as all of the coins from the top 10 list are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Yesterday, during the day, buyers tried for a long time to break through the resistance in the area of $​​44,000. In the evening, a weak bullish momentum was able to break through this level, but the bears responded with large sales volumes, and by the end of the day, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) rolled back below the two-hour EMA55.

The $42,447 level could keep the pair from a deep rollback. By this morning, the couple was in a rather narrow side corridor. If today, buyers can return to the resistance of $44,000, then by the end of the week the bulls might continue their attempts to grow to the target level of $46,000.

In case bears break through the support, then the rollback can continue to the level of $41,700.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,483 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone down by almost 2% since yesterday.

Binance Coin (BNB) made a false breakout of the mirror level at $489, having confirmed bulls' weakness. If buyers cannot break this resistance and fix above it, there are high chances to see a rollback to the zone below $450 shortly.

Thus, the selling trading volume has increased. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of January.

BNB is trading at $475.4 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed BNB, going down by 2.78% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the ongoing fall, Cardano (ADA) is trading above the support at $1.072. However, the selling trading volume tends to rise, which means that bears are more powerful than bulls at the moment. In case the situation does not change, one may expect the retest of the support level once again soon.

ADA is trading at $1.264 at press time.

