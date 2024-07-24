    Tron (TRX) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) 230.6% By Key Metric: Details

    Yuri Molchan
    Recently published data shows that Tron has greatly surpassed Ethereum, from which it once sprung
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 9:05
    Tron (TRX) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) 230.6% By Key Metric: Details
    An analytics account on popular X social media platform @lookonchain has published data that shows a significant increase on Tron over the second-largest blockchain, Ethereum.

    Tron beats Ethereum in transaction count

    This major rise of Tron shows that its utility continues to expand fast. Meanwhile, Ethereum has finally accepted by Wall Street, as spot Ethereum ETFs have finally been approved and begun trading on stock exchanges.

    Tron has surpassed Ethereum by total transaction number – 8.1 billion on Tron versus 2.45 billion on Ethereum. This is an impressive increase of more than 230.6%.

    This data was taken by @lookonchain from Etherscan. Tron’s total transaction count has shown a massive rise of 6,418,432 transfers over the last 24 hours. The overall transfer volume on this network currently stands at the $13,037,631,786,884 mark, having risen by $16,232,152,495 within the past 24 hours. @lookonchain did not provide similar data for comparison for Ethereum.

    It is likely that Tron has exceeded Ethereum in the transaction count largely thanks to the USDT stablecoin that runs on a number of blockchains, including Ethereum and Tron. Transfer fees charged for transferring USDT-Tron are much lower than for USDT on Ethereum, hence, users frequently prefer the former to the latter. Recently, USDT-Tron surpassed Visa by daily trading volume - $53 billion versus $42 billion.

    Ethereum ETFs start to see first major inflows

    Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has published data about inflows seen by spot Ethereum ETFs on Tuesday, which was the first day they traded. The first full-day inflows were high enough - $1.112 billion in total. BlackRock’s ETHA ETF saw the biggest inflow, taking in $266.5 million.

    The Bitwise ETF ETHW scooped up $204 million. According to a report by Santiment on-chain data aggregator, social sentiment for everything related to the launch of this new asset – ETH, ETF, Ethereum, spot – has seen a massive surge. Besides, the report continues, the exchange rate of Ethereum against Bitcoin has increased by 3.4%.

    Bitcoiner and venture investor Anthony Pompliano recently said in a CNBC interview that he does not expect Ethereum ETFs to reach as high of levels of inflows that spot Bitcoin ETFs saw after their launch in January. He said that the “Ethereum ETF story is not clear.”

    #TRON News #Ethereum #spot Ethereum ETF
