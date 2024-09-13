    Satoshi-Era $10 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction Suddenly Emerges From Past

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Person close to Satoshi Nakamoto made $10 million Bitcoin forecast back in 2009
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 11:33
    Satoshi-Era $10 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction Suddenly Emerges From Past
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Data shared on X indicates that the very first prediction of Bitcoin theoretically reaching $10 million per coin in the future was made by a person who was close to Satoshi Nakamoto.

    The author of the post pointed out that all the complaints about Bitcoin being predicted to reach $1 million pale in comparison to that earlier ultra-bullish forecast.

    Here's first person who said Bitcoin could reach $10 million

    According to user @Vivek4real_ X, the very first prediction about Bitcoin possibly skyrocketing to $10 million per coin in the future was by none other but Hal Finney – the recipient of the very first Bitcoin transaction from the enigmatic Satoshi Nakamoto himself.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comeback Imminent? Unexpectedly Bullish Data
    SEC Issues Crypto Investor Alert as It Makes Major U-Turn
    SEC Just “Conceded” That ETH Is Not Security, Coinbase’s Top Lawyer Says
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bullish Breakthrough Begins, Solana (SOL) Aims for $150, But There's Silver Lining

    However, many believe that Hal Finney was Satoshi’s real name. There is no way of finding out for sure now since the cypherpunk sadly passed away 10 years ago – on Aug. 28, 2014. He suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), diagnosed in 2009 (the year of Bitcoin's launch), and he passed away when he was 58.

    Advertisement

    In the X post, @Vivek4real_ shared a screenshot of Finney’s letter, in which the latter described the conditions under which Bitcoin could soar as high as $10 million per coin in the future. According to Finney, to make that happen, Bitcoin needs to become “the dominant payment system in use throughout the world.” In this case, the “Satoshi candidate” continued, the total value of Bitcoin needs to reach equality with the total value of the wealth in the world.

    Back in 2009, the total worldwide household wealth equaled $100 to $300 trillion. That divided by 20 million (for some reason used by Finney instead of the 21 million total Bitcoin supply) would make each BTC worth approximately $10 million.

    Finney then pointed out that mining Bitcoins with compute time worth just a few cents could prove “quite a good bet with a payoff of something like $100 million to 1.”

    Related
    Anthony Scaramucci Teases His New Book on Bitcoin with Michael Saylor’s Foreword
    Thu, 09/12/2024 - 08:40
    Anthony Scaramucci Teases His New Book on Bitcoin with Michael Saylor’s Foreword
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin to hit $10 million in 21 years

    This week, during his visit to CNBC’s Squawk Box show, Bitcoiner and MicroStrategy executive chairman Michael Saylor made a similar prediction. He expects BTC to reach $10 million in 21 years - as soon as Bitcoin absorbs approximately 7% of the gold market. Currently, it holds only 0.1% of it.

    Many Bitcoiners supported that bullish forecast.

    #Hal Finney #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 11:25
    XRP Dominates Korean Markets With 112% Volume Surge
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 11:14
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comeback Imminent? Unexpectedly Bullish Data
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi-Era $10 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction Suddenly Emerges From Past
    XRP Dominates Korean Markets With 112% Volume Surge
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comeback Imminent? Unexpectedly Bullish Data
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD