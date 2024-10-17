Saakuru Labs, Memecore Launch Joint $10 Million Fund for Investing in Web3 Gaming

Advertisement

Saakuru Labs, a developer of a gaming-centric L2 on EVM, and Memecore, a blockchain platform dedicated to supporting the meme coin community, shared the details of its new strategic partnership. The two teams will work together on building gaming-centric VC funds.

Saakuru Labs, Memecore kick off $10 million fund for gaming projects

According to its recent joint announcement, Saakuru Labs and Memecore kicked off a joint foundation with initial funding of $10 million. The fund will be tasked with investing in and acquiring meme coin communities and games that will become part of the Saakuru and Memecore ecosystems.

This strategic partnership will supercharge the decentralized application ecosystem on the EVM L2 Saakuru, while also increasing activity on the Memecore layer-1 protocol. With this fund, the two companies will leverage their expertise in blockchain gaming to expand the gaming landscape and nurture the next generation of Web3 gaming projects.

Advertisement

Jack Vinijtrongjit, cofounder and CEO of Saakuru Labs, is impressed by the opportunities the new collaboration unlocks for Web3 gaming developers and investors:

We have built a strong reputation in the blockchain gaming industry, and this partnership with Memecore allows us to accelerate the development of new gaming projects. With this collaboration, we’re able to offer more resources to top-tier game developers and further strengthen both ecosystems.

The alliance is designed to increase total value locked (TVL) within the Saakuru and Memecore ecosystems by fostering innovation in game development.

Strengthening investment ecosystem in Web3 gaming

Finn, cofounder of Memecore, invites a new generation of Web3 developers to join the initiatives of foundation and apply for funding:

This partnership with Saakuru Labs represents a major milestone for Memecore. Together, we are creating a foundation for the future of blockchain gaming, bringing a new wave of exciting projects into the Web3 space.

Working on incubation and publishing, Saakuru Labs will provide end-to-end support for game studios, offering incubation, development resources and publishing opportunities.

Both companies will leverage their networks to secure early investment opportunities in promising game studios, helping them scale from concept to launch.

As covered by U.Today previously, in Q3, 2024, Saakuru hit five million on-chain transactions.

Saakuru Protocol's SKR cryptocurrency is up by 0% in the last 24 hours; the token climbed to the $0.007695 level on the MEXC and Bitget exchanges.