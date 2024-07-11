Saakuru Gaming-Centric L2 Hits 5 Million Daily Transactions: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Saakuru, a novel gaming L2 blockchain on EVM, accomplished a number of milestones in recent days. Besides hitting a record-breaking number of daily transactions, it also strengthened its positions in the most active blockchain rankings.

Saakuru explodes into top rankings with five million daily transactions

Saakuru Labs, an innovative L2 blockchain tasked with building Web3 gaming and infrastructure, hits five million daily transactions, solidifying its position as a major player in Web3 gaming, alongside other established platforms.

🎉 We did it! 100,000,000 total transactions! 🎉



That's 100 million, 1 x 10^8, 1E8—one hundred million reasons to celebrate! 🚀



In addition to surpassing five million daily transactions, Saakuru ranks among the top five blockchain networks by daily transactions, according to reputable tracker DappRadar. It also ranks in the top five based on daily active user wallets (UAW), further highlighting its rising popularity in the industry and among Web3 gamers.

According to the latest rankings, Saakuru hosts four dApps within the top 10, including notable and rapidly growing titles such as Playbits by Playground, Copycat Killer, Panic and Parkour Battle.

Saakuru’s ultra-fast block time allows developers to seamlessly run on-chain applications, like MMORPG games, delivering an authentic multiplayer experience.

Following the milestone accomplishments, Saakuru's core native cryptocurrency, SKR, is up by 0.7% today. SKR is trading at $0,03258 on MEXC, Bitget and a number of DEXes on EVM.

Saakuru onboards four new titles in July 2024

Jack Vinijtrongjit, cofounder and CEO at Saakuru Labs, is excited by the latest achievements and is sure his blockchain will unlock new opportunities for the Web3 gaming segment worldwide:

Hitting these major industry achievements is a moment of pride for us, receiving clear recognition from the Web3 and gaming community. Our focus remains on delivering innovative gaming experiences while promoting transparency and ownership through blockchain technology, and will continue this momentum looking forward, introducing more exciting titles and features for our growing community.

In addition to established players, Saakuru onboarded a couple of new games on its tech basis. Saakuru Labs expands its offerings with the launch of four new games and dApps in July: Samurai Saga, Khuga Rumble Arena, Soccer Sage and Tix3.

Each promises unique gameplay experiences and utilizes blockchain technology to enhance user interaction and ownership.