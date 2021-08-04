Rothschild’s Trust Invests in Aspen Digital Crypto Platform for Wealthy Customers

News
Wed, 08/04/2021 - 08:56
article image
Yuri Molchan
Rothschild-founded trust helps raise $8.8 million for Aspen Digital crypto investment fund for wealthy customers in Hong Kong
Rothschild’s Trust Invests in Aspen Digital Crypto Platform for Wealthy Customers
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

RIT Capital Partners, set up by Jacob Rothschild, is taking part as one of the leading investors in the fundraising round for crypto investment firm Aspen Digital that will enable wealthy clients to invest in crypto and manage their holdings.

The news was reported by Reuters.

$8.8 million funding round backed by Rothschild's trust

The RIT trust will join a venture investment firm in the DLT field, Liberty City Ventures, in an Aspen Digital funding round to let it raise $8.8 million.

This is an early-stage investment and will kickstart the launch of the company and help it expand to the U.K.'s capital city of London, according to Aspen Digital co-founder and CEO, Yang He.

Other investors will join in as well. Among them are Chatchaval Jiaravanon and Chaval Jiaravanon—they belong to the wealthiest family in Thailand and own Fortune magazine.

RIT is publicly listed in London and, as of late, it has invested in several businesses working in the crypto industry, such as U.S.-based Kraken exchange. At the moment, Jacob Rothschild owns the biggest stake in the exchange, totaling 12.39 percent.

Related
Bitcoin Price Action Might Turn “Scary” After Recent Slump, Analyst Warns

Targeting wealthy clients in Europe and Asia

Reuters has shared that the company will work with family offices and asset management funds in key locations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Aspen Digital is expected to launch later this year and help family offices and management funds work out diversified portfolios. It will enable investors to purchase and store crypto, put money in yield-farming projects and offer other popular investment strategies used by multiple crypto funds.

Yang is honored to have the Rothschild fund among the early-stage investors in his company.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Brad Garlinghouse Slams SEC for Going Back on ETH Non-Security Status
08/04/2021 - 09:59
Brad Garlinghouse Slams SEC for Going Back on ETH Non-Security Status
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Rothschild’s Trust Invests in Aspen Digital Crypto Platform for Wealthy Customers
08/04/2021 - 08:56
Rothschild’s Trust Invests in Aspen Digital Crypto Platform for Wealthy Customers
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Ethereum Is One of Biggest Volume Losers on Crypto Market Ahead of EIP-1559 Launch
08/04/2021 - 08:02
Ethereum Is One of Biggest Volume Losers on Crypto Market Ahead of EIP-1559 Launch
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan