Roger Ver Explains Why He Stopped Promoting Bitcoin (BTC)

News
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:19
Vladislav Sopov
The ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ and famous Bitcoin Cash (BCH) advocate Roger Ver says he would ‘gladly continue’ promoting Bitcoin (BTC) if the crypto king met these requirements
An unyielding champion of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), investor and entrepreneur Roger Ver supported a Redditor who was confused by the slow speed of Bitcoin (BTC) transactions.

Bitcoin (BTC) doesn’t work as money

On his Twitter, Mr. Ver posted the complaint of the Reddit user Calijwett, who had bought some Bitcoin (BTC). Unfortunately, the newbie received no coins and had been waiting for the first confirmation for over six hours. Roger Ver joined the thread and assured Mr. Calijwett that such a problem would never occur with Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash solves these problems.

Also, Roger Ver informed his Twitter audience about this incident and outlined that Bitcoin (BTC), or ‘Bitcoin Core’ in BCH community terminology, doesn’t work as money.

Generally, he bashed Bitcoin's (BTC) user experience and emphasized that he would be embarrassed to promote the flagship cryptocurrency today.

A promoter in need is a promoter indeed

However, not all of his followers agreed with Mr. Ver. Another investor, Alistair Milne of Altana Digital Currency Fund, reminded Mr. Ver about the state of the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network:

You should be embarrassed about the absolute state of Bcash.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Network Speed Tanks, Cost of 51% Attack Drops to Dangerous Level

As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) blockchain went through a very painful halving. Network speed tanked rapidly while the cost of a 51% attack reached a dangerous level.

