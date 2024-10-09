Advertisement
    Rocky Rabbit Play-to-Earn on TON Targets 30-Million-Player Milestone

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Rocky Rabbit, trending TON-based game, shares details of its most recent accomplishments
    Wed, 9/10/2024 - 9:07
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Rocky Rabbit, a transparent Play-to-Earn ecosystem, unlocks various income streams for newcomers and pros in crypto. RabBitcoin (RBTC), its core native cryptocurrency, has already garnered much attention on major CEXes.

    Rocky Rabbit evolves from Tap-to-Earn into Play-to-Earn, here’s how

    First introduced in Q3, 2024, Rocky Rabbit is a multi-player game backed by the community of The Open Network (TON), a Telegram-linked decentralized network and the most hyped blockchain of 2024.

    Article image
    Image by Rocky Rabbit

    Initially, Rocky Rabbit gained popularity as a Tap-to-Earn game before moving to a full Play-to-Earn experience. Players can now earn in multiple ways, including by participating in various in-game activities, inviting friends and completing different tasks. This shift offers plenty of new opportunities for users to generate income while engaging with the platform.

    Playing Rocky Rabbit, cryptocurrency enthusiasts can get exposure to various cryptocurrencies on TON, including the likes of its overhyped airdrop coin, Hamster Coin (HMSTR), the largest airdrop token, Dogs (DOGS), and pioneering community coin Notcoin (NOT). On top of that, Rocky Rabbit introduced and distributed its own cryptocurrency, dubbed RabBitcoin (RBTC). This diversity allows Rocky Rabbit to avoid being dependent on a single cryptocurrency in the TON ecosystem.

    Rocky Rabbit is one of the most transparent games on TON, while its burning commissions mechanism reduces the potential of selling pressure step by step. Within a predetermined amount of time, a certain value of game commissions in RBTC tokens is permanently removed from circulation, creating scarcity and increasing token value over time. The process of token burning is hard-coded, and, therefore, cannot be adjusted or amended in the future, the team says.

    TON-based Rocky Rabbit onboards almost 30 million players

    In recent months, the gameplay of Rocky Rabbit hit a number of amazing milestones amid the euphoria around TON-based altcoins. Namely, it surpassed 29 million total players with 6+ million in DAU and 18+ million in MAU. It is one of the highest indicators among protocols of this type.

    Also, it registered the fastest inflow of users in 30 minutes: at peak, it onboarded over 700,000 players in just half an hour.

    Together with the milestones of the game itself, its community growth also demonstrates notable accomplishments. Across all major social media platforms, the Rocky Rabbit community nears 17 million enthusiasts, with 9.5 mln active on Telegram and 1.5 million followers on X (formerly Twitter). On YouTube and Instagram, the game reached 5.5 million followers combined, recent data says.

    RBTC token making waves on CEXes as Gate.io, Bitget, KuCoin list token

    Players can invite friends and earn extra rewards through a highly engaging and rewarding referral system, making it a social and profitable experience. With Rocky Rabbit, not only influencers, but even regular crypto users can monetize their social media accounts by just spreading the word about the game and its token.

    The RabBitcoin (RBTC) token is a backbone of the game’s economic design and sustainable growth model. The asset has already been launched on the public mainnet on top of the TON blockchain.

    RBTC crypto is currently available on major exchanges, including Gate.io, Bitget, KuCoin, MEXC and LBank. With its unique burning mechanism and a well-structured roadmap, the asset has a number of positive catalysts for sustainability in the long haul.

    Additionally, the team shared its ambitions to list RBTC on more tier-1 centralized exchanges and trending TON-based DEXes.

    #Rocky Rabbit
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

