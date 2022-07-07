Robinhood Introduces New Feature for Shiba Inu and Other Coins

Popular trading app Robinhood now allows its users to transfer Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, and other available digital assets in and out of the platform.
As reported by U.Today, the second-biggest meme cryptocurrency was finally listed on Robinhood in early April after a Change.org petition asking the company to add SHIB reached more than half a million votes.
Robinhood ventured into cryptocurrency trading back in 2018, adding support for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and several other coins.
Last month, Bloomberg reported that FTX was intending to buy Robinhood, but the crypto exchange refuted those rumors.