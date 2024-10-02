RippleX Teases XRP Community Night This October

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple’s development arm, RippleX, has published a tweet, spreading the word about an event for the community of XRP holders, dubbed “XRP Community Night.”

Advertisement

The event is to take place on Oct. 17 at the Miami Beach Edition Hotel, according to the announcement published earlier today. The tweet promises that attendees will get a chance to connect with the XRP community (builders and users) and experts from the blockchain and crypto industries. The focus will be on projects that are building on XRPL and utilize XRPL and XRP.

Aside from that, they will be treated to complimentary food and drinks, will be able to get some exclusive merch, go bowling and “experience (surprise) musical performances.”

Join us in Miami on October 17 for XRP Community Night at The Miami Beach Edition Hotel!



Connect with the #XRPCommunity and industry experts, enjoy complimentary food & drinks, grab exclusive merch, bowl a few rounds, and catch surprise performances! 🎳📷



RSVP:… pic.twitter.com/iJ3hYObrUF — RippleX (@RippleXDev) October 1, 2024

Earlier this week, RippleX also spread the word about XRPL Grants distributed via a new AI Fund created by RippleX. The goal is to find promising projects working with artificial intelligence and support them financially. Details will be revealed in a Zoom session on Oct. 2.

Advertisement

Ripple mints 2.95 million RLUSD in two days

Meanwhile, Ripple blockchain behemoth continues to mint RLUSD stablecoins in the Ripple Treasury. According to data provided by the “Ripple Stablecoin Tracker” account on the X platform, over the last two days, it has released 2.95 million RLUSD.

Starting on Oct. 1, Ripple began to issue batches bigger than 100,000 coins. The smallest batch comprised 100,000 RLUSD, followed by several 200,000 RLUSD lumps. The biggest one minted was 1,350,000. Between them there were 500,000 stablecoins. RLUSD is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and, according to statements made by Ripple executives, will be backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. government treasuries and other cash equivalents.

This week, Ripple warned the XRP community that RLUSD remains in private beta, and despite on-chain activity going, this stablecoin is not yet available for users. “Keep an eye out for the latest updates, and stay vigilant against scams!” Ripple warned its community in a tweet.

As reported by U.Today earlier, this week word spread about Ripple planning to release its much-awaited stablecoin on the Ethereum chain. XRPL might be added too, however, RLUSD on it will lack the initial functionality in the automated market maker (AMM).

The XRP community was indignant at this news.