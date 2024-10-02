Advertisement
    RippleX Teases XRP Community Night This October

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    RippleX announces event for XRP community to take place later this month
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 14:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Ripple’s development arm, RippleX, has published a tweet, spreading the word about an event for the community of XRP holders, dubbed “XRP Community Night.”

    The event is to take place on Oct. 17 at the Miami Beach Edition Hotel, according to the announcement published earlier today. The tweet promises that attendees will get a chance to connect with the XRP community (builders and users) and experts from the blockchain and crypto industries. The focus will be on projects that are building on XRPL and utilize XRPL and XRP.

    Aside from that, they will be treated to complimentary food and drinks, will be able to get some exclusive merch, go bowling and “experience (surprise) musical performances.”

    Earlier this week, RippleX also spread the word about XRPL Grants distributed via a new AI Fund created by RippleX. The goal is to find promising projects working with artificial intelligence and support them financially. Details will be revealed in a Zoom session on Oct. 2.

    Ripple mints 2.95 million RLUSD in two days

    Meanwhile, Ripple blockchain behemoth continues to mint RLUSD stablecoins in the Ripple Treasury. According to data provided by the “Ripple Stablecoin Tracker” account on the X platform, over the last two days, it has released 2.95 million RLUSD.

    Starting on Oct. 1, Ripple began to issue batches bigger than 100,000 coins. The smallest batch comprised 100,000 RLUSD, followed by several 200,000 RLUSD lumps. The biggest one minted was 1,350,000. Between them there were 500,000 stablecoins. RLUSD is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and, according to statements made by Ripple executives, will be backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. government treasuries and other cash equivalents.

    This week, Ripple warned the XRP community that RLUSD remains in private beta, and despite on-chain activity going, this stablecoin is not yet available for users. “Keep an eye out for the latest updates, and stay vigilant against scams!” Ripple warned its community in a tweet.

    As reported by U.Today earlier, this week word spread about Ripple planning to release its much-awaited stablecoin on the Ethereum chain. XRPL might be added too, however, RLUSD on it will lack the initial functionality in the automated market maker (AMM).

    The XRP community was indignant at this news.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
