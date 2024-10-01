RippleX Teases AI Fund to Support Next Big Thing in AI and Blockchain

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

RippleX, the development arm of Ripple cryptocurrency juggernaut, is teasing a new XRPLGrants AI Fund that will support new projects seeking to make a breakthrough in the areas of artificial intelligence and blockchain.

In a recently published tweet, the company announced an upcoming info session that will take place on Oct. 2 via the Zoom app. The tweet states that this session will cover XRPL grants, give an overview of the AI Fund and provide details on application requirements. It will also include a session of questions and answers. No more details have been shared so far.

Want to build the next big thing in AI and blockchain?



The new #XRPLGrants AI Fund is your launchpad; join our info session on October 2 to learn more about:



🙋🏻‍♀️ Intro to #XRPLGrants

🤔 Application Requirements

🧠 AI Fund Overview

👩‍💻 Q&A session https://t.co/u0hYqVsuXo — RippleX (@RippleXDev) September 30, 2024

Ripple issues crucial RLUSD warning to XRP army

Ripple also published a warning, addressing the vast global XRP community. This important message was related to the company’s new product, which is currently being tested – the dollar-pegged stablecoin RLUSD.

Ripple reminded the XRP army that the asset remains in private beta, where it has been since the start of August. However, there is public on-chain activity taking place as Ripple mints large batches of RLUSD and then burns some of those coins.

PSA: Ripple USD (RLUSD) is still in private beta, and while you may see on-chain activity, it’s not available yet. Beware of anyone claiming to distribute #RLUSD.



Keep an eye out for the latest updates, and stay vigilant against scams! https://t.co/P1scOUchWz — Ripple (@Ripple) September 30, 2024

Last week, the company began minting hundreds of thousands of RLUSD at a time, arousing the XRP community’s curiosity. After some of the mints, the issued stablecoins get burned in the Ripple Treasury.

Ripple warned crypto investors and users that they should watch out for the latest updates and “tay vigilant against scams.”

Ripple locks 800 million XRP in escrow

Today, on October 1, Ripple giant traditionally unlocked one billion XRP coins, withdrawing them from escrow. The billion XRP was unlocked in three mammoth transactions, carrying 200,000,000, 300,000,000, and 500,000,000 XRP. The overall fiat equivalent of these cryptocurrency transfers stands at $626.9 million.

These releases have been taking place on a regular basis over the past six years on the first day of every new month. The unlocked millions are used by Ripple for covering its operational expenses, providing XRP to its institutional clients, and supporting the XRP liquidity in the market.

After the release, the majority of those hundreds of millions of XRP gets locked back. Today, Ripple also sent 800,000,000 XRP back to escrow where they will wait until future releases.