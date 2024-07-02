RippleX Unveils Major News for XRP Ledger Participants

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

RippleX has made a groundbreaking announcement that is set to energize the blockchain community in Japan and Korea.

Advertisement

In a recent tweet, RippleX declared the opening of the XRPL Japan and Korea Fund, inviting applications from businesses, developers and community members engaged with the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The XRPL Japan and Korea Fund is part of Ripple's one billion XRP commitment to give financial, technical and business support to developers, announced in March 2022. This initiative demonstrates a major commitment to promoting innovation and growth in the XRPL ecosystem.

In a new tweet, RippleX, the Ripple team committed to supporting the growth and development of XRP Ledger, stated that the XRPL Japan and Korea Fund is now open for applications from enterprises, developers and XRPL community members.

Launched in June by Ripple, the XRP Japan and South Korea fund aims to drive blockchain innovation in the two markets and will go toward supporting corporate partnerships, developer grants, start-up investments and community growth.

Ripple's focus on Asia-Pacific

The XRPL Japan and Korea Fund seeks to spur a wave of innovation on the XRP Ledger. The creation of this fund demonstrates Ripple's strong trust in Japan and Korea's potential as a key regional hub for blockchain innovation.

Ripple announced last year that it will continue to "prioritize the Asia-Pacific region for adoption of its crypto payment services" given that it is "one of its fastest growing regions."

In April, Ripple collaborated with Tokyo-based HashKey DX to deliver XRPL-powered supply chain finance solutions to the Japanese market. Ripple announced that XRP Ledger would be used to issue official Expo NFTs to millions of guests at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.