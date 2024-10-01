'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns About 'Weird Times' Coming: 'Be Extra Careful'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned investor and author of the popular book on personal finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” addressed his vast audience in the X social media “town square” (formerly known as Twitter) with a warning.

Kiyosaki issued a warning about current times, which are “getting weird,” and the necessity to carefully listen to investment advice that many are giving out so easily.

"The weird turn pro," "Be extra careful"

The author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” stated that when times get “weird,” “the weird turn pro,” implying that various people with strange and eccentric behavior start giving investment advice, pitching something that had never been considered a good investment tool before.

Kiyosaki offered Iraqi dinars as an example; a friend of his was given investment advice concerning dinars recently, according to the tweet. However, it was not so much Iraqi dinars themselves that raised Kiyosaki’s doubts but the way they were pitched to his friend.

He said that there was a “weird person,” a woman, who said, “Jesus told me to tell everyone that Iraqi Dinars are safest and the best.” Therefore, financial expert Kiyosaki warned that investors should be “extra careful” as to whom they are getting investment advice from.

Kiyosaki says Bitcoin to reach $1 million by 2030

Last week, Robert Kiyosaki warned his 2.1 million followers on the X app that it is time to start saving Bitcoin, as well as precious metals that are considered safe havens – gold and silver.

He believes that “terrifying” times are ahead for money as the foundation of the economy. The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author referred to a book called “Money GPT,” which he expects to come out soon. He stated that artificial intelligence bots are going to shake up the world of money radically and bring “one of the greatest financial crises in world history.”

In order to defend oneself against the coming crisis, he recommends not saving cash or investing in bonds but rather saving Bitcoin, plus physical gold and silver coins. The latter, he said, can be used as cash in times of crisis.

Based on the same book, Kiyosaki predicted that by 2030, Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin.