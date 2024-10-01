    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns About 'Weird Times' Coming: 'Be Extra Careful'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent investor and Bitcoiner Kiyosaki issues warning about those who give out investor advice during times like this
    Tue, 1/10/2024 - 9:25
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns About 'Weird Times' Coming: 'Be Extra Careful'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned investor and author of the popular book on personal finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” addressed his vast audience in the X social media “town square” (formerly known as Twitter) with a warning.

    Kiyosaki issued a warning about current times, which are “getting weird,” and the necessity to carefully listen to investment advice that many are giving out so easily.

    Related
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Confirms Intention to Become World's First Trillionaire, Here's Nuance
    Mon, 09/30/2024 - 10:12
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Confirms Intention to Become World's First Trillionaire, Here's Nuance
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    5 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Can Rally in 'Uptober'
    BlackRock Names Key Reason Behind Ethereum ETF Failure
    SEC Has Just Days to Appeal Ripple Ruling
    Dogecoin (DOGE) $1.2 Billion Explosion Fading, XRP 50% Price Spike Is New Massive Target, Solana (SOL) Technical Cross Is Coming

    "The weird turn pro," "Be extra careful"

    The author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” stated that when times get “weird,” “the weird turn pro,” implying that various people with strange and eccentric behavior start giving investment advice, pitching something that had never been considered a good investment tool before.

    Advertisement

    Kiyosaki offered Iraqi dinars as an example; a friend of his was given investment advice concerning dinars recently, according to the tweet. However, it was not so much Iraqi dinars themselves that raised Kiyosaki’s doubts but the way they were pitched to his friend.

    He said that there was a “weird person,” a woman, who said, “Jesus told me to tell everyone that Iraqi Dinars are safest and the best.” Therefore, financial expert Kiyosaki warned that investors should be “extra careful” as to whom they are getting investment advice from.

    Kiyosaki says Bitcoin to reach $1 million by 2030

    Last week, Robert Kiyosaki warned his 2.1 million followers on the X app that it is time to start saving Bitcoin, as well as precious metals that are considered safe havens – gold and silver.

    He believes that “terrifying” times are ahead for money as the foundation of the economy. The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author referred to a book called “Money GPT,” which he expects to come out soon. He stated that artificial intelligence bots are going to shake up the world of money radically and bring “one of the greatest financial crises in world history.”

    In order to defend oneself against the coming crisis, he recommends not saving cash or investing in bonds but rather saving Bitcoin, plus physical gold and silver coins. The latter, he said, can be used as cash in times of crisis.

    Based on the same book, Kiyosaki predicted that by 2030, Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 1, 2024 - 8:09
    5 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Can Rally in 'Uptober'
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 1, 2024 - 7:51
    BlackRock Names Key Reason Behind Ethereum ETF Failure
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    5000+ Forex Companies attending Forex Expo Dubai 2024
    World Mobile Launches on Base to Expand Global Web3 Wireless Network
    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns About 'Weird Times' Coming: 'Be Extra Careful'
    5 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Can Rally in 'Uptober'
    BlackRock Names Key Reason Behind Ethereum ETF Failure
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD