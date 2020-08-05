Ripple’s Xpring Provides Financial Support for XRP-Based Xumm Wallet

News
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 06:29
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple’s Xpring announces a “follow-on” investment in XRPL Labs to support the development of the Xumm wallet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Ripple has announced its “follow-on” investment in XRPL Labs, the company that builds software for the XRP Ledger, through its Xpring initiative.    

XRPL Labs will utilize the freshly-injected funds to support “the continued growth and development” of the XRP-based Xumm (pronounced “sum”) wallet.  

“We look forward to watching Xumm, and the XRP community that’s supporting it, grow to new heights with this funding.”

More than an ordinary wallet 

The Xumm wallet was created by Wietse Wind, one of the most prominent developers within the XRP community.

It offers users an opportunity to almost instantly deposit and withdraw XRP to non-custodial accounts, thus become their own bank by storing their private keys. 

image by xumm.app

The application goes beyond the host of features offered by a run-of-the-mill cryptocurrency app.

Because of a decentralized exchange embedded in the XRP Ledger, Xumm users can also add other assets, including fiat denominated issued currencies. Xpring’s head of developer relations Warren Paul Anderson explains that the whole process “less than 20 minutes”: 

“The Xumm App makes the experience so easy that a user can go from the first step of key generation to having a USD issued currency in their wallet in less than 20 minutes.”

The wallet also supports Ripple’s PayID solution that aims to make receiving payments as easy as an email.  

Related
XRPL Labs Releases XRP-Supported XUMM Wallet Beta 5 Version with Major Improvements

A prolific developer 

While commenting on the investment, Wind tweeted that he would be happy to deliver new products for the XRP Ledger “for many years to come”:

“So proud, and so happy to build using, on, for [...] the XRP ledger for many years to come!”

Wind also developed XRP Tip Bot that allows sending micropayments with XRP on Twitter, Reddit, and Discord.

As reported by U.Today, the bot went live on the Uphold exchange back in May.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 days ago

Crypto Hackers Move $4,975,676 in Bitcoin from Funds Grabbed from Bitfinex in 2016 Attack
Yuri Molchan
News
3 days ago

Former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen Wires 75 Mln XRP, Following Large Anon Wallets Sending Same XRP Amount to His Address
Yuri Molchan
News
15 hours ago

After Failing to Understand Bitcoin, Dave Portnoy Invites the Winklevii to His Office. Here’s How They Reacted
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings