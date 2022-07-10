Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XLM), Degrain (DGRN): Coins to Look at in Q3, 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrencies has trended downwards for the last six weeks. Investors are wary and looking for the right choice where to invest their money in the next big thing. This post will go over three exciting projects.

Image by Freepic

Ripple is continuing to battle with the SEC

By transferring current financial institution-based transactions to a more open architecture, XRP was developed to supplement conventional payments. Ripple created the XRP ledger, a piece of software that pioneered running a blockchain's transaction and records system. The XRP ledger works similarly to Bitcoin in that users can transfer and receive their XRP currencies via digital signatures. Important financial institutions' issues are resolved via Ripple (XRP) by improving capital flow while doing so.

Stellar (XLM) is facing more rocky roads ahead

Stellar (XLM) was developed to revolutionize the way money and assets were transmitted around the world. The Stellar (XLM) platform encourages a distributed network of computers to run programs that let anyone move assets and income in ways that have typically been the purview of payment providers. In contrast to Ripple, Stellar (XLM) was created as a form of the decentralized exchange. It has an integrated order book that records who owns Stellar (XLM) Lumens assets. The Stellar (XLM) native coin used by the network can then be used to trade these assets amongst users.

Degrain (DGRN) goes live in first pre-sale

Degrain (DGRN) is a brand new project that is creating a cross-chain NFT protocol place which allows users to buy, sell, trade and factionally invest on a number of different chains. When you buy or sell on OpenSea you only have the option to use Ethereum (ETH). With Degrain, users will be able to conduct cross-chain transactions, enabling NFT’s to be traded with a number of different cryptocurrencies. Degrain (DGRN) holders are rewarded with a revenue sharing system based on the number of tokens that holders decide to stake. Their VIP club will be an exclusive membership that gives access to some prime benefits. Users who hold $25,000 or more of DGRN tokens are given account managers, VIP passes to NFT events, real life and virtual networking events plus many more benefits.

Ads

The presale which started on 7th July and sold over 11 million tokens in the first 60 seconds of launch is currently in Phase One where the price is $0.01.

Website: https://degrain.io

Presale: https://presale.degrain.io

Telegram: https://t.me/degrainio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/degrainio