Ripple CTO Shares Crucial XRP Ledger Upgrade Alert

Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently shared an important reminder from RippleX for all XRP Ledger node operators. The message emphasizes the need to upgrade to the latest version of rippled to ensure service continuity.

The newly released version 2.2.0 of rippled, the server software for the XRP Ledger, introduces performance improvements, several bug fixes and five new amendments that are now open for voting.

Key features and amendments

One of the key updates is the featurePriceOracle amendment, which adds a price oracle to the XRP Ledger. This feature allows the blockchain to access real-world data like market prices, which decentralized applications can use to enhance their functionality.

The fixEmptyDID amendment ensures that Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) are not empty when created. If a DID is empty, the system will return an error, thereby maintaining the integrity of these identifiers.

Another significant update is the fixXChainRewardRounding amendment, which ensures that reward shares are always rounded down. This change makes the reward system fairer and more predictable.

You can learn more about rippled 2.2.0 here:https://t.co/6WNo5Vw3kM — RippleX (@RippleXDev) July 18, 2024

The fixPreviousTxnID amendment adds new tracking fields to all ledger entries that did not have them before. These fields help with verifying transactions, improving the overall transparency and reliability of the ledger.

Finally, the fixAMMv1_1 amendment addresses issues with automated market maker (AMM) offers, ensuring smoother operation and better efficiency. This amendment prevents low-quality order book offers from blocking the AMM, thereby enhancing market functionality.

RippleX urges all XRPL node operators to upgrade to version 2.2.0 to take advantage of these enhancements and maintain service continuity. This upgrade is essential for the smooth operation and continued innovation of XRP Ledger.