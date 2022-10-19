Ripple v. SEC: Defendants File Memorandum of Law in Response to Plaintiff's Motion for Summary Judgment

Wed, 10/19/2022 - 08:14
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Both parties filed motions for summary judgement last month in attempt to expedite case
Ripple v. SEC: Defendants File Memorandum of Law in Response to Plaintiff's Motion for Summary Judgment
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Blockchain company Ripple and individual defendants have filed a memorandum of law in response to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's motion for summary judgment.

The document is not accessible at press time since it was filed under seal.

According to attorney John Deaton, the public will have an opportunity to read the redacted versions of the oppositions next Monday. The public, however, will not be able to read counterstatements and exhibit deposition testimony until January.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple and the SEC filed their motions for summary judgment last month in order not to go to trial.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently predicted that the lawsuit was likely to end in the first half of 2023. He also said that his company was open to settling with the SEC, but that would require recognizing the XRP token as a nonsecurity, which will likely be a nonstarter for the regulator.

Another amicus brief in support of XRP's utility

In the meantime, Investor Choice Advocates Network (ICAN), a nonprofit law firm that is focused on expanding access to markets, recently asked the court to file an amicus brief in order to attack the SEC's jurisdiction over digital assets.

As reported by U.Today, private jet charter company TapJets and remittance firm I-Remit were allowed to file amicus briefs to defend the utility of the controversial XRP cryptocurrency despite the SEC's protestations.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC Might Lead Next Leg Down, Peter Schiff Says to Bitcoin Hodlers
10/19/2022 - 10:11
BTC Might Lead Next Leg Down, Peter Schiff Says to Bitcoin Hodlers
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple to Get Support from Major New Market Players in SEC Case
10/19/2022 - 09:44
Ripple to Get Support from Major New Market Players in SEC Case
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Sensational Aptos Dumped in Seconds After Team Makes Catastrophic Mistake
10/19/2022 - 08:28
Sensational Aptos Dumped in Seconds After Team Makes Catastrophic Mistake
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan